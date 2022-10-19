The drive-in will never die, and neither will this yearly Halloween tradition with Joe Bob Briggs, at least, as long as The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs carries on. On Shudder's official Twitter, it was announced Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout, with special guest Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), will be on Shudder on October 21. The promo shows Briggs talking with Peterson and trading quips back and forth, with the end showing Briggs, shining a flashlight on his face and asking Peterson, "What do you think?" To which Peterson replies: "I've been on worse dates."

Every October, since the arrival of The Last Drive-In, Briggs hosts a special Halloween The Last Drive-In double feature that premieres live on Shudder. People won't know what movies are picked until they tune in, but the movies are always in line with the season. Other holidays, like Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Thanksgiving, have also received various The Last Drive-In holiday specials.

With this year's show, Briggs also provided a link on his Twitter to paper masks of both him and Darcy the Mail Girl that people can print out, cut out and wear as they watch the Halloween special. Fans of The Last Drive-In, affectionately known as "Mutants," "The Mutant Fam," and "The Mutant Family," can now wear these masks and post their thoughts and questions on Twitter (as is done with every The Last Drive-In special and every episode).

Image via Shudder

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is a series that lives on the horror streaming service Shudder. Briggs, the former host of Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision, was asked by Shudder to host a horror movie marathon, with movies Briggs himself picked. While intended to only be a standalone special, it became so popular Shudder picked it up for a series. Featuring Briggs as the host alongside Diana Prince (also known as Darcy the Mail Girl), the hosted movies and segments include fun facts about the films, special guests, and interviews, with singing and comedy thrown in for good measure. The Last Drive-In is directed by Austin Jennings and produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell.

Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout will premiere on Shudder on October 21, at 9 PM ET. If you can't catch it live, it will be available to watch on Shudder on October 21. If you're itching to watch The Last Drive-In and can't wait for the Halloween special, all four seasons are available on Shudder. Read the Twitter announcement and watch the promo video below: