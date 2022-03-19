ESPN is taking a major step forward in the world of sports broadcasting. First, the company made strides with the inception of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli as a laid-back alternative to traditional football broadcasts. Now, The Disney-owned company is taking a bite out of a competitor, scooping up former Fox Sports commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on multi-year deals to bring together an All-Star caliber Monday Night Football broadcast. It marks a changing of the guard as Buck's tenure with Fox Sports, which began with the inception of the broadcaster, finally comes to a close. The two will get their first crack at the Monday night booth on September 12.

Aikman and Buck are currently the biggest commentators in the business, calling NFL games with each other for over two decades now and covering more Super Bowls than anyone save the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. Buck's impact with Fox Sports extended beyond the realm of football too. He's been the voice of their MLB coverage for 24 years, calling everything from Fox's Baseball Night in America with Hall of Famer John Smoltz to the MLB All-Star Game and the World Series. The move immediately puts Disney and ESPN at the forefront while stepping up the pressure against traditional media companies that have broadcasted games for years. With licensing deals only becoming more expensive, other premium broadcasters are stepping in to take a piece of the pie.

"When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL," said Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman for ESPN and sports content for Disney. "The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy, and our deep roster of commentators." ESPN jumped at the chance to grab Aikman when his contract ended with Fox while Buck was allowed out of his deal to follow him.

With Fox losing its signature football duo and its voice of baseball, things look dicey for the company going forward. It's possible current Fox employees Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen could get the bump to replace the iconic duo, though there's also speculation that Al Michaels may be a target now that his deal with NBC is up. In all though, it's part of a larger scaling back for the network and traditional broadcasters in general. Amazon recently entered the NFL fray with Fox giving up the rights to Thursday night games to the streaming giant. With them in the mix, Fox will have heavy competition for any commentators they pursue.

Aikman expressed his excitement and reminisced on his history with ESPN football, saying in a statement:

"The opportunity to be a voice on Monday Night Football, adding to its legacy and being a part of the future of the NFL on ESPN, has me motivated and reflective. As a kid in California, the voices of Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, and my mom’s personal favorite, Don Meredith, echoed throughout our living room each week. I am looking forward to the next several years with ESPN and all our new teammates."

Aikman and Buck will take over for ESPN's current broadcasters Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick. The pair also expected to work on other programs for ESPN+.

