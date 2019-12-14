Joe Cornish Heads to HBO Max for TV Series Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel ‘Snow Crash’

0

Director Joe Cornish has set up his next project: A return to television directing with an adaptation of the sci-fi novel Snow Crash. Although Cornish is best known for his work on Attack the Block and the more recent adventure flick The Kid Who Would Be King, the director did get his start directing the UK TV series The Adam and Joe Show, which ran from 1996 to 2001.

Now, according to Deadline, Cornish is moving on from The Kid Who Would Be King to Snow Crash. Cornish is working alongside Michael Bacall, who co-wrote the 2012 21 Jump Street reboot starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. HBO Max has reportedly put the page-to-screen adaptation into development, which means this project is still in the early stages. This is one of many novels HBO Max has invested in to be adapted into original content for their yet-to-be-launched platform. Additionally in the works are TV adaptations of Made For Love by Alissa Nutting; Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel; The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian; Circe by Madeline Miller; Americanah by Chimamanda Ngoze Adichie; Anna K by Jenny Lee; Tokyo Vice by Jake Adelstein; UNpregnant by Jenni Hendriks; and The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman. These novel-to-series adaptations seem to be a key area of creative investment for HBO Max, as they scoop up novels spanning a variety of topic and reeling in a wide variety of creatives who specialize in different genres and thus, can lend some fresh creative energy to a streaming service that will need to stay as fresh and diverse as possible if it’s going to compete with other streamers debuting in the coming year.

Originally released in 1992 by Bantam Books, Snow Crash is a dystopian novel with some big ideas in mind. In a description provided on Amazon, the novel’s synopsis is as follows:

“Snow Crash is a novel weaving virtual reality, Sumerian myth, and just about everything in between with a cool, hip cybersensibility to bring us the gigathriller of the information age. In reality, Hiro Protagonist delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo’s CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse, he’s a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that’s striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse.”

The synopsis for Snow Crash gives off major Ready Player One vibes which, through Cornish’s direction and Bacall’s scripting, should be tons of fun to see play out in a TV series. Bacall and Cornish will series as producers. Bacall will serve as co-showrunner alongside Angela Robinson (The L Word). Additionally, Bacall, Cornish, and Robinson will serve as executive producers along with Marshall and Robert Zotnowski. Paramount TV is the studio behind the project.

HBO Max is coming in early 2020. Get all the information you need on the upcoming streaming service here.