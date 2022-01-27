Today, the concept of horror films containing meta elements is commonplace. Granted, there’s always been a consciousness of the genre within scary movies (think of the Hills Have Eyes poster in The Evil Dead), but titles like Scream have managed to popularize this further, to the point that projects like It: Chapter 2 will have characters trading dialogue referencing familiar elements from John Carpenter’s The Thing. Many have gone down the meta-horror route. But one of the earliest adopters of this mold is also one of its masters. Director Joe Dante has been providing cheekily self-conscious horror for his entire career and in the process has left a massive footprint on the world of cinema.

In the 1970s, Steven Spielberg established his name through the masterful horror film Jaws. That same decade, Dante also got his foot in the filmmaking door with his aquatic-based motion picture, Piranha. This era of horror cinema was full of Jaws imitators trying to take a chomp out of that film’s success, but only Dante took the basic concept of these sea-faring creature features to their absurdist extremes. In this film, cars don’t just drive to lakes where kids are in danger. They practically fly off the road as they zoom towards imminent danger. Lines of dialogue comment on how “People eat fish, fish don't eat people!” Piranha isn’t just conscious of the inherently goofy nature of these water-bound horror movies, it’s exploiting it.

While Piranha doesn’t go as meta as later works of Dante, it’s also conscious of the melodramatic tendencies of Jaws knock-offs and, recognizing these hallmarks, opts to utilize them in a maximalist way. It also pays tribute to the very blockbuster that inspired its existence, including its own opening sequence depicting nude teenagers meeting a grisly demise at the hands of underwater beasts. Piranha established that Dante’s horror films do not live in a vacuum where no other entries in the genre exist. On the contrary, they’re fully conscious of the past and present of horror, allowing them to engage in subversive storytelling detours as well as just fun meta-jokes.

This trend of meta-elements related to the horror genre would continue with Dane’s work on The Howling, a seminal werewolf feature jam-packed with elements referencing horror cinema, including the decision to give the characters the same last names as famous directors in the genre. In honor of its 30th anniversary, Scott Tobias wrote for The Guardian about how The Howling epitomized the way Dante used familiar hallmarks of cinema to provide new pieces of entertainment. “The more movies you’ve seen,” Tobias observes, “the more you tend to love Joe Dante.” That becomes apparent in The Howling, with its constant references to other famous pop culture wolves and depiction of werewolves rooted in classical horror fare.

While arguably Dante’s most famous work is Gremlins, the apex of creating self-referential horror was achieved with its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Meta-gags had been poking around the margins and emerging in brief bursts in his preceding movies. With The New Batch, the meta-elements became the crux of the entire piece, with the very concept of sequels themselves skewered throughout the production. Critics of the original Gremlins, like Leonard Maltin, were suddenly attacked by those violent critters while supposed “plot holes” of the original film get regurgitated in snarky dialogue from some security guards.

Throughout The New Batch, the barrier between cinema and reality is wobbly. But it gets utterly annihilated in the middle portion of the story, which focuses on a sequence where the projector showing The New Batch “breaks down” due to the mischievous actions of the Gremlins. This horror movie suddenly puts its story on pause so that a movie theater usher can tap audience member Hulk Hogan on the shoulder to deliver an impassioned speech for these creatures to resume the motion picture. The conventional rules of how horror movies operate have been thrust into the trash in this scene. It’s the epitome of how Dante’s meta-jokes aren’t just to provide insular in-gags to film buffs, but also to suggest to moviegoers that anything, no matter how surreal, can happen in his works.

Entertaining fits of meta-activity aren’t just delivered towards the medium of movies here. Such nods are also directed in a more specific direction towards the horror genre. Most notably, a character played by actor Christopher Lee has an encounter with a mutated Gremlin that becomes a vampire, a development hearkening back to the actor’s days of playing Dracula in a series of horror movies. Dante has always fiddled around with the past of horror features in his work, but here in Gremlins 2: The New Batch, he’s practically reveling in references to the movies that inspired and defined his generation of filmmakers.

These kinds of horror-laced meta-nods even extend to Dante features that don’t occupy the horror genre. The 1993 film Matinee is a light-footed comedy poking fun at societal standards of 1950s America, particularly the constant fears of nuclear attack. But much of its plot involves the arrival of a new B-horror movie by the name of Mant. This production is a clear wink and a nod towards the sort of cheesy scary fare from the mid-20th century that Dante grew up on while producer Lawrence Woolsey (John Goodman) is an amalgamation of all the people responsible for bringing such productions into the world.

Though there aren’t any Gremlins or werewolves devouring people in Matinee, this director still finds time to create meta-commentary on influential horror features. It’s also an example of him taking his meta-horror references to the next level. While his works had been conscious of other horror films, The New Batch and Matinee saw Dante ramping things up by having his movies be conscious of behind-the-scenes forces. Considering just how overtly meta things had gotten, perhaps it was only inevitable that this would remain the apex of Dante’s explorations of meta-themed horror narratives.

Dante’s career after Matinee went in a more standard direction through productions like the Gremlins-cousin Small Soldiers, the creatively compromised Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and the critically derided Burying the Ex. These projects had their share of references to other movies, particularly Back in Action, but they didn’t linger on the specific strain of meta-horror that defined and proved so entertaining in his earlier works. Something like Ex was especially criticized for falling into old storytelling clichés rather than commenting on or subverting them.

Even with these later projects, though, Dante firmly remains one of the best examples of how horror filmmakers can deliver creepy imagery while engaging in meta-narratives. Some films get overwhelmed with references to other material and substitute substantive storytelling with just name-drops to familiar pop culture properties. But Dante uses these meta-elements to subvert expectations as well as convey an infectiously exciting aura about the movies that shaped his own passion for this art form. In other words, his meta details invite you to be as excited as he is rather than wall off those who don’t immediately know who Roger Corman is. The horror genre is now rife with projects that are packed with meta-jokes, but few have done those as well as the works of Joe Dante.

