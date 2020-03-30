‘Tiger King’ Meets ‘The Office’ in the Best Crossover Photo You’ll Ever See

I don’t know what we did to deserve this good thing, but I’m glad we as a society have it to treasure forever. On Monday, Rainn Wilson gifted us with a new Instagram post which reimagines his iconic character from The Office, Dwight Schrute, as Joe Exotic, one of the many subjects in the runaway hit Netflix documentary Tiger King.

Blessing everyone’s IG feeds on Monday afternoon was a glorious photo made real by Wilson. The photo features Dwight’s very serious face, complete with an almost dead-eyed stare into camera, superimposed on the body of Exotic as he kneels next to a majestic tiger. The caption is short, simple, and sublime: “Dwight Exotic.” It’s a perfect mash-up photo and I can’t believe I get to live in the same timeline it exists in.

Netflix’s Tiger King has skyrocketed to popularity since the series debuted on the streamer on March 20. The series tracks the lives of numerous high-profile exotic animal owners and their shady business practices as well as shocking personal histories. The series culminates in the breakdown of Exotic’s longtime feud with Tampa big cat rescuer Carole Baskin as he allegedly sought a way to have her killed. It’s a salacious bit of documentary and it’s taken the internet by storm. As you might suspect with breakout hits like this, Tiger King has been instant meme fodder. Don’t believe me? Literally go to Twitter right now and see for yourself; it’s bananas. It was only a matter of time before Wilson joined in on the fun — and boy, I am so glad he did.

