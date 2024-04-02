The Big Picture Joe Flaherty, a comedy legend, passed away at 82, leaving a lasting legacy from SCTV to Freaks and Geeks.

SCTV was a sketch comedy show that launched the careers of many comedy legends, with Flaherty in multiple roles.

Flaherty's diverse roles in film and TV, from Back to the Future Part II to Happy Gilmore, showcased his comedic talent.

Joe Flaherty, the comedy legend behind decades of memorable performances, has died. A longtime member of the Second City comedy troupe, Flaherty starred in the pioneering sketch comedy series SCTV, and made indelible appearances on Freaks and Geeks, Back to the Future Part II, and Happy Gilmore, among many others. Variety reports that Flaherty died yesterday at the age of 82.

Flaherty was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 21, 1941. He began performing at the Second City Theater, where he wrote and acted alongside a number of nascent comedy superstars, including Bill Murray, John Belushi, Harold Ramis, and Gilda Radner. In the 1970s, he and Ramis relocated to Toronto, where they established the Canadian branch of the Second City. In 1976, in the wake of Saturday Night Live's success on American television with several former Second City regulars, Second City expanded to television, with Flaherty among the initial cast for SCTV.

What Was 'SCTV'?

A sketch comedy show with the loose framing device of being the "broadcast day" for a small-town TV station, SCTV premiered in 1976 and went on to air on four different networks over the course of its six seasons. Flaherty played a number of memorable characters, including tyrannical station owner Guy Caballero, sycophantic talk-show host Sammy Maudlin, and newscaster Floyd Robertson, who also hosted Monster Chiller Horror Theater as horror host Count Floyd. The series was a breeding ground for a generation of comedy legends, including Catherine O'Hara, Rick Moranis, John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Martin Short. Although cast members came and went over the course of the series, Flaherty remained for the show's entire run.

After SCTV came to an end, Flaherty was a constant presence on comedy TV and film. Among his more memorable roles include a befuddled Western Union delivery man at the climax of Back to the Future Part II, con artist Sid Sleaze in Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird, and an obnoxious golf heckler in Happy Gilmore. Other notable film appearances include Steven Spielberg's 1941, Robert Zemeckis' Used Cars, the animated cult classic Heavy Metal, Joe Dante's Innerspace, and Tom Green's Freddy Got Fingered. He was reintroduced to a generation of comedy fans as patriarch Harold Weir on Judd Apatow's Freaks and Geeks; although the series was short-lived, it remains well-remembered, as many of its cast members went on to much greater fame. He also had recurring roles on King of Queens, Dinosaurs, and Clone High.

Flaherty died after a brief illness. He is survived by his two children, Gudrun and Gabriel.

