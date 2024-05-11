The Big Picture Teresa Giudice claims to have validation from her parents in her feud with Joe Gorga, who accuses her of manipulation.

The ongoing feud between Teresa and Joe Gorga is unlikely to end, with the siblings and their spouses getting more entangled.

Teresa feels her parents' reassurance validates her stance, while Joe accuses her of deflecting and involving their parents wrongly.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has captivated viewers with the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga. This sibling rivalry has become a central theme of the reality show, and viewers have become accustomed to the constant bickering. However, during a recent appearance on The Talk, Teresa revealed that she had received confirmation from their parents that she was on the right side of the feud. It is important to note that their mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in 2017, followed by their father, Giacinto Gorga, in 2020. Upon hearing this, Joe was understandably upset that Teresa had brought their parents into the argument as a means to validate her position. This back-and-forth blame game between Teresa and Joe, involving their respective spouses, also seems to have no end in sight. It's a never-ending saga that continues to captivate audiences.

After Teresa completed her 11-month prison sentence for mortgage fraud and returned home, viewers were filled with anticipation. The reconciliation between Teresa and Joe brought a glimmer of hope, and the dynamics between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa took a positive turn from season 7 to season 12. Flash forward to the upcoming season 14, Joe and Teresa have been non-stop feuding, involving other cast members in their fights as well, such as Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda. During her interview, Teresa said, "My heart starts beating really fast because I get if a stranger goes against me, that's fine, because a stranger, you expect that from a stranger, but when your family member deliberately hurts you, that's on a whole other level."

The Giudice/Gorga Beef Is the Biggest Family Feud In Reality TV

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has revolved around Teresa's family drama since season 3, serving as the show's foundation. However, the ongoing feud between the siblings has reached a point where they seem unlikely to reconcile. The decision of Joe and Melissa Gorga to skip Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas in 2022 due to their ongoing conflict made it evident to everyone that the chances of reconciliation are slim. Teresa expressed her frustration during her appearance on The Talk, stating that she had made significant efforts to maintain peace while her parents were alive. However, their absence and the siblings' attempt to make her wedding all about themselves became the final breaking point for her. The damage caused by these events may be irreparable.

Teresa and Joe Are Always Telling Different Stories

In a recent Instagram post, Joe expressed his deep disappointment with Teresa, referring to her as "a sick human being" for involving their parents in their already tumultuous situation. He went on to accuse her of manipulating the situation and deflecting from her own reprehensible behavior.

On the other hand, Teresa shared her perspective, emphasizing her close bond with her parents. She revealed that her father even lived with her after her mother's passing. According to Teresa, she receives signs from her parents, which she interprets as reassurance that she is on the right path. Teresa claims to firmly believe that family members should never inflict harm upon each other.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available on Peacock. Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM EST.

