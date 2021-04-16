Actor Glen Powell has released an unofficial first look at Joe Jonas, Johnathan Majors, and more in costume on the set of the upcoming film, Devotion, via his Instagram. The black-and-white images show cast members in military garb posing in front of planes, trucks, and what looks to be a military base.

Devotion, based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos, tells the story of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown, during the Korean War and their tale of heroism, friendship, and sacrifice. Hudner, a white New Englander raised in country clubs, passed on an offer from Harvard to become a pilot in the war. Brown, a sharecropper’s son from Mississippi, became the Navy’s first black carrier pilot, serving a country that would not even serve him at a restaurant. The film is directed by J.D. Dillard, the filmmaker behind 2016's Sleight and 2019's Sweetheart.

Devotion will be Dillard’s biggest production to date, and it presents a perfect opportunity for the young director to take that next step. With Jonas and Majors starring, the film could make a splash. Majors - coming off of a hot two years with The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and Lovecraft Country - has proven himself to be one of the most exciting actors in movies right now.

Meanwhile, Devotion will be the first major role for Jonas, who has does voice work in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and appeared as himself in Zoolander 2.

Devotion does not yet have a release date, although according to Powell's post, it does sound like filming has completed. Check out Powell's photos below.

