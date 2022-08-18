The cast of the mysterious indie drama Finalmente L'alba is continuing to stack up. According to Deadline, Stranger Things actor Joe Keery has now boarded the all-star cast alongside recently-reported Lily James and Academy-award nominee Willem Dafoe.

Directed by award-winning Italian writer and director Saverio Costanzo, Finalmente L'alba, translated to Finally Dawn, is currently in its pre-production phase with any key plot points being kept tightly under wraps as of right now. Details on production and writers have not yet been revealed, but the cast members are already ramping up the excitement for Costanzo's fifth feature film. When Collider first recently reported James and Dafoe's involvement, the project had also cast Bodies Bodies Bodies's Rachel Sennott and newcomer Rebecca Antonaci. With Keery's casting reveal, production is also said to begin in Italy sometime in August.

Keery is most widely known for his role as fan-favorite Steve Harrington in the Emmy-nominated '80s throwback series Stranger Things on Netflix. Though the actor had a few credits under his belt prior to that, the series premiere launched its young cast to stardom in 2016, garnering 14 Emmy nominations and earning the top spot as Netflix's biggest show in the streamer's history. In the show, Keery plays the heartbreaker of Hawkins High turned dad-of-six with a heart of gold. Following the show's fourth season finale, Keery joined the cast of FX's Fargo as Gator Tillman. Most recently, production wrapped for Marmalade, a romantic drama he stars in opposite Camila Marrone (Death Wish), and he is set to star in virus thriller Cold Storage, written by David Koepp (Mission: Impossible).

Co-star Dafoe was recently announced to be starring in Patricia Arquette's directorial debut, Gonzo Girl, and is well-known for his roles as Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Robbert Eggers' The Lighthouse and most recently The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård. James is best known for her breakout role in Disney's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, as well as her role in Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, her recurring role in Downton Abbey, and her most recent portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Hulu's original miniseries Pam & Tommy with Sebastian Stan.

Costanzo's films are typically heavy dramas, and the writer-director often has a hand in the screenplays. His feature film credits include In Memory of Me, Private, and his last film in 2014, Hungry Hearts. The romantic thriller starred Adam Driver (House of Gucci) in a taut drama about a young couple whose relationship gets put to the test in a life-or-death scenario, and it won multiple Venice Film Festival awards.

Finalmente L'alba currently has no release date. Check out Keery discussing his Stranger Things character's biggest scenes in an interview with GQ below:

Deadline