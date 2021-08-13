Keery also talks about why he loves working with director Shawn Levy on both ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

With director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Joe Keery about making the awesome action comedy. During the interview, Keery talked about what it was like watching the film for the first time, what might surprise people to learn about the making of the film, his relationship with social media, and why he loved working with Shawn Levy on both Free Guy and Stranger Things.

As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

What does he get Shawn Levy for the holidays since he gave him roles in Free Guy and Stranger Things.

Does he tweet too much and his relationship with social media.

What was it like watching the film for the first time?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Free Guy?

