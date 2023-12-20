The countdown for Joe Keery and Camila Morrone’s upcoming romance heist movie Marmalade has begun. The makers have unveiled a new set of images to give fans a peek into this grizzly, gritty world of the two toxic lovers. The film also marks the directorial debut of actor/screenwriter Keir O’Donnell whose vision is quite intriguing, going by the images. The images paint a picture of a colorful, rose-tinted world of the two lovers as we see them smitten with each other, one image sees them romancing in a car, and another sees them praying together. However, their conundrums surface in images that showcase the characters individually, in one image Keery looks simply lost and vulnerable while another sees him with Aldis Hodge in the prison. With all these intense moments, it’ll be fascinating to see the story unfold on the big screen.

The movie is billed as an “edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale.” It follows a recently incarcerated Baron (Keery), who recalls the story of how he met and fell in love with Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde-style scheme to rob a bank to give the couple a better life and care for his sick mother. However, things change when Baron ends up in jail where he strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Hodge), a man with a well-known history of prison breaks. Together they plan to break out of this prison and reunite Baron with Marmalade.

What Else Have Keery and Morrone Starred in?

Overall, the feature seems quite compelling, and given performers like Keery, Morrone and Hodge it has massive potential to turn out to be the movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat. This year Keery was seen in Fargo, and Finally Dawn, he’ll soon be returning to his breakout role as Steve in the final season of Stranger Things. Morrone was last seen in Amazon’s Daisy Jones and the Six series and gathered much appreciation for it. Hodge has had a good year with credits like Leverage: Redemption and Black Adam. O’Donnell directs from a script he co-wrote with Polly Morgan, who also serves as the cinematographer. The feature is produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, and Mark Lane.

Marmalade drops in theaters and on demand on February 9, 2024. You can check out the new images above.