‘Spree’: Joe Keery Reveals How They Pulled Off This Innovative and Violent Rideshare Thriller

–

If you caught the Witching Hour episode with Timur Bekmambetov back in August of 2018, you know that I’m endlessly fascinated by the screenlife format. In case you haven’t seen Searching or other recent releases that bring the style to the big screen, screenlife is an approach to storytelling where the entirety of the narrative is told only from digital devices. In the case of Searching, the story plays out on David Kim’s (John Cho) computer screen. It’s a marvel of an achievement for a number of reasons, from the production challenges to the unique access it gives to the main character and more, and now we’ve got yet another film making the most of the format – Spree starring Stranger Things’ Joe Keery.

He plays Kurt Kunkle, a wannabe online influencer who just can’t seem to find a fanbase. Now, working as a ride share driver for a company called Spree, he thinks he’s cracked the code for building an audience. Kurt outfits his car with a whole system of GoPros so that he can livestream his rides. The thing is, Kurt’s methods of creating maximum mid-ride entertainment have extreme and violent results.

It was a real treat to have Keery and director Eugene Kotlyarenko at the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite in Park City because I had a laundry list of questions for the duo about how they pulled off this elaborate production. Check out the video interview at the top of this article to hear about the genesis of the idea, what the set looked like and how Kotlyarenko communicated with Keery while driving, the massive amount of user comments Kotlyarenko had to write for the film, whether or not the experience making the movie made them rethink how they use social media, and loads more.

Joe Keery and Eugene Kotlyarenko: