‘Archenemy’: Joe Manganiello and Adam Egypt Mortimer on Their Indie Superhero Movie
One of the movies to world premiere at this year’s Beyond Fest was writer-director Adam Egypt Mortimer’s (Daniel Isn’t Real) Archenemy. The film is about an alcoholic hobo named Max Fist (Joe Manganiello) who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth. While most of the people Max encounters don’t take him seriously, when he meets a wanna be social media storyteller (Skylan Brooks) and his sister Indigo (Zolee Griggs), it’s not too long before they’re working together to stop a vicious crime boss known as The Manager (played by an unrecognizable Glenn Howerton). The film also stars Amy Seimetz.
Shortly after seeing the film I landed an extended interview with Joe Manganiello and Adam Egypt Mortimer. They talked about where the idea came from, how they decided on the look of the film and using animation to help tell the story, why they wanted to make a different kind of superhero movie with an aesthetic you haven’t seen before, why Archenemy felt like a return to 90s superhero movies, why Mortimer wanted to cast Manganiello, filming the action scenes on a limited budget, the toughest stuff to pull off, and so much more. In addition, Manganiello talked about one of his first acting jobs which was on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man as Flash Thompson and if he’s doing any additional photography on The Snyder Cut.
Check out what they had to say below and further down is exactly what we talked about and the Archenemy trailer. Archenemy is scheduled to be released in theaters and On Demand and Digital December 11th.
- How one of Joe Manganiello’s first acting jobs was on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man as Flash Thompson.
- How Archenemy felt like a return to 90s superheroes movies according to Manganiello.
- Where did the idea for Archenemy come from and was it because the superhero genre is so popular?
- On wanting to make a different kind of superhero movie with an aesthetic you haven’t seen before.
- What is Archenemy about?
- When did they first meet?
- Why Mortimer wanted to cast Manganiello.
- Why Manganiello wanted to do the movie.
- How did they decide on the look of the film and using animation to help tell the story?
- How Glenn Howerton is unrecognizable in the movie.
- Casting Paul Scheer.
- What was the toughest stuff to pull off with the limited schedule and budget?
- How did Manganiello’s previous action scenes help make the action scenes in Archenemy?
- Is Manganiello shooting anything new for The Snyder Cut and has he seen any of the new scenes?
- Manganiello promises his full Deathstroke scene will be seen.
