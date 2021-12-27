Peacock has released a trailer for their new six-part sports documentary series, Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, giving us a first look at footage, as well as a release date. The series will tell the story of four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, with its first two episodes premiering exclusively on Peacock on January 6th, with new episodes premiering weekly after that.

One of football's biggest names, Montana served as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992, and moved on to serve as quarterback for the Kanas City Chiefs from 1993 to 1994. In his career, Montana brought the 49ers to four Superbowl appearances, and is even tied with Terry Bradshaw for the NFL record of most Superbowl wins without any losses, with four each. Over the course of nearly twenty years, Montana amassed three Super Bowl MVP wins and two NFL MVP wins. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, and the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2009.

In the series, fans will see stories from Montana’s career that most people have never heard, such as the doubt he received from his coaches, the controversies he faced with teammates, and Montana’s own insecurities from within that drove him to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos' Trailer Unveils Docuseries About Brazilian Soccer Player Produced by LeBron JamesJoe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will feature exclusive footage, and a number of interviews from many sports legends such as Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr. The series is produced by NFL Films, the studio behind Lombardi, the Sports Emmy-winning documentary about the football coaching legend Vince Lombardi.

The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 6th, with new episodes premiering weekly. Check out the brand-new trailer below:

'Bel-Air': Peacock Sets Release Date for 'Fresh Prince' Reboot The series will premiere on February 13.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email