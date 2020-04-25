Collider Connected: Joe Pantoliano Talks ‘Bad Boys for Life’, ‘The Matrix’, ‘The Goonies’ and More

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As you hopefully noticed over the past month, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel. We’ve had Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here), Will Forte (watch that here), and Kaitlyn Dever (watch that here).

For our latest episode, I got to have a wide-ranging conversation with someone whose work I’ve admired since I was a little kid: Joe Pantoliano (amazing resume here).

During the extended interview, Pantoliano shared some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories about the making the Bad Boys movies, Risky Business with Tom Cruise, how he got cast in Empire of the Sun with Steven Spielberg, the making of Richard Donner’s The Goonies, what it like reading The Matrix script for the first time and working with the Wachowskis on Bound, working with James Gandolfini and David Chase on The Sopranos, if he had any idea Christopher Nolan’s Memento would be so special, and so much more.

You can watch what he had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

