After decades of bizarre animated series and abrasive live-action shows, Adult Swim found an unexpectedly restrained masterpiece in Joe Pera Talks With You. The show follows a midwestern choir teacher (an eponymous stage persona played by comedian Joe Pera) as he, well, talks with you. Joe tells you about a generous diversity of things, from iron to sugarloaves to Alberta, Canada’s battle against invading rat populations. He, like any of us, often gets distracted along the way, mostly by his love interest Sarah (Jo Firestone), his neighbor Gene (Gene Kelly), and his nana (Nancy Cornell/Pat Vern Harris). The show is a beautiful, quiet work of comedic art and one of the best pieces of media the network has ever put out. Like recent artistic comedies such as Atlanta and How To with John Wilson, Joe Pera Talks With You continues to prove that being artful doesn’t mean you can’t be funny—and vice versa.

It’s a quiet show that basks in its timid nature. In one of the many highlights from the series, “Joe Pera Talks You Back To Sleep”, Pera talks softly from his bed as the sound of rain raps contemplatively against the window. Later, the episode turns its focus to an ASMR-like hyperfocus on a series of liquids getting poured into containers. It’s a lovely moment of near-meditation. In other episodes, Pera takes the viewer through a country drive, goes to the grocery store, and spends some time in Milwaukee. All along the way, he narrates in his soft-spoken slowish manner.

The show’s general tranquility makes sense, considering it was built around an 11-minute short for the Adult Swim series “Infomercials” in which an animated avatar of Joe intends to talk the audience to sleep. It, and the wonderful series its based on is filled with the same hasteless pace, ambient-adjacent soundtrack, and introspective themes. Pretty much any episode of the series really could put you to sleep, too—which definitely isn’t a criticism. For the conscious and the cognizant, there’s plenty to chew on, plenty to laugh at.

Yeah, it’s true: the show’s sense of humor is weird. It’s often absurd, and it employs a dry wit that layers the dialogue with quotable jokes. It’s funny in a way that’s hard to describe. It doesn’t rely on cheap jokes or clichéd humor. Its alternative approach to comedy fits right in at Adult Swim, but compared to most other programs on the channel, it’s pretty tame.

Though many Adult Swim series are no strangers to misfits and oddballs (the anti-comedy of Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job! features a number of amateur actors and “alternative performers” that are set loose at their peak weirdness for the sake of the show’s trademark anti-humor), Joe Pera Talks With You is the first time the quirky are portrayed so intimately. Miraculously, the show never quite places him—or any of the characters, really—as the butt of the joke. Sure, he’s funny, strange, but he’s also lovable. Joe is a soft-spoken man of great manners who wears his Midwestern quirks and lack of hipness on his sleeve. It’s like he’s a pleasant old man trapped in a young man’s body. He is fascinated by wholesome activities, esoteric facts, and his job as an elementary school choir teacher. He prefers “not to watch movies with violence”, and he rarely if ever swears. He offers quips as he philosophizes the profound and the menial (“DVDs…will they even exist in two years?”). An endearing type of weird, he is soft-spoken, timid, and square in a way that’s impossible to hate.

That’s one of the keys to the show’s greatness. It never feels anything but genuine. There really isn’t a mean bone in its lean body, and just like Pera himself, it’s patient and understanding. It takes joys in the little things—building an arch to grow string beans, a barbeque with the neighborhood, watching internet videos in bed—and basks in them. Even if the show wasn’t funny (it is), it would seriously be worth viewing. A complete lack of cynicism makes each watch an uplifting experience, and even its darker themes and plot points are looked at serenely.

The show’s small-town scope is cozy and inviting. Midwesterners will feel right at home. In one episode, he goes to a local diner to talk about breakfast. In another, Pera gets sidetracked from reading his weekly church announcements by his enthusiastic account of hearing The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly” for the first time. His reaction to hearing a decades-old song is the most delightful shade of wholesome. When he attends his neighbor’s brother's bachelor party, he leaves to go hiking in search of snakes. There’s no shame in his awkwardness, and the fact that he’s different from the people around him is largely celebrated by the show. He’s too damn friendly—too considerate—for us to think anything but highly of him. As a sort of antithesis to toxic masculinity, Joe is a patient and understanding male figure to learn a thing or two from.

Though the series is undeniably a comedy, it offers plenty of art, emotion, and food for thought. When Pera muses on the fate of a rotting pumpkin, profound philosophies can be found between the lines. The romantic relationship between Pera and his coworker Sarah brings awkward, amorous beauty into the show. This romance, as well as his relationships with the show’s many other characters, allows for the attention to shift occasionally from Joe to these others. Each of them is delightful and a joy to get to know better. As Joe’s relationship with Sarah progresses, there are enough precious moments to fill an entire romance film with adorable.

To top it all off, on a technical level, it’s a well-made show. Like, really—the images are beautiful, the music is tranquil, and the entire finished product is something to admire. In a way, the show’s artistic aesthetic helps the viewer see the world through Joe’s eyes: there is so much beauty in the everyday. The mundane and the ordinary are elevated into something special, and Joe shares his wonder with you intimately. Really, intimate is a great word to describe the show: it lets you into Joe’s personal world, and it feels as though you’re being talked to by somebody close to you.

As far as off-beat comedies go, this is one of the best. Beyond its unassuming persona, there’s something beautiful and deep. Like its characters, it’s unapologetically unusual and is so much more charming for it. Because of its wide-eyed view of the world and its accepting view of its characters’ eccentricities, it’s something worth turning on after a long day. Its easy-going sense of humor holds up to repeat viewings. Joe Pera Talks With You is the type of show you can put on to fall asleep to. But it’s also the type of show that you can use as an escape. It’s funny, beautiful, and artistic. At about 12 short minutes an episode, it’s a brief beautiful moment of quiet solace in tumultuous times.

In a way, we all know a Joe Pera. Somebody who’s excited to tell you about something you might not initially care about, somebody who falls far from the margins of typical coolness. Joe’s the type of person you’d invite to a barbeque because, even if he doesn’t say much at first, he’s good company. It might take a while, but once you get him to open up, you’ll be glad you did. He’s got a lot to say, and he’ll talk with you if you’ll listen.

