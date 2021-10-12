The wholesome Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You announced its return in a short but sweet trailer. It was previously confirmed that a third season would see the show's return in the fall, and fans patiently awaited the announcement of the show’s return date. The wait is now over, as a trailer released by Adult Swim confirms the date and time of the next chapter in Joe Pera’s quiet story.

Pera is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who plays a fictionalized version of himself with a tendency to break the fourth wall and talk directly to viewers. In the short trailer, Pera sits at a bar stool, holding a dart, greeting viewers and letting them know the show’s official return of November 7. He then throws the dart and looks dejected as it misses the target.

Image via Adult Swim

RELATED: Joe Pera Talks with Me About 'Joe Pera Talks with You' (And 'Austin Powers,' of Course)

Joe Pera Talks With You centers around a soft-spoken Michigan teacher as he takes you around his small town, introducing you to neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones, while talking about commonplace topics like sleeping, grocery shopping, and bean arches. Though each episode is 11-minutes, it is filled with gentle, heartfelt moments making the most routine activities feel intimate.

Join Joe Pera and his friends when the third season of Joe Pera Talks With You debuts on November 7. Check out the official announcement for Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 below.

Here is the official synopsis for the Season Three premiere of Joe Pera Talks With You:

"The first episode follows me as I help my friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store and the season-long search for the perfect place to sit goes from there. Aside from figuring out where to sit, episodes this season cover a lot of other stuff too, such as Great Lakes Ice Breakers, second fridges, cooking fish in the woods, classroom-appropriate movies, and drone warfare"

KEEP READING: ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ Season 3 Announcement Trailer Has Pera’s Basset Hound OK’ing More Episodes

Share Share Tweet Email

'Misery' and How a Movie With a Miscast Lead Can Still Become a Classic Kathy Bates is unforgettable as Annie Wilkes. But James Caan is an interesting choice that doesn't pay off.

Read Next