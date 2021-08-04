Gus wants more episodes of 'Joe Pera Talks With You,' so we're getting new episodes!

The announcement trailer for Season 3 of Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks With You has been released. Joe Pera is a comedian, writer, actor, and producer who plays himself, but as a character who is not himself. The series revolves around Pera's soft-spoken teacher and his interactions with friends and neighbors in his quiet Michigan town.

The trailer is short and sweet, and starting with a shot of Gus, Pera's saggy-faced Basset Hound quietly curled up and napping in a chair. Some folksy guitar music starts playing as the camera slowly zooms in on the dog. Suddenly, Pera off-camera asks "hey Gus, should we do another season?" The dog replies with a soft, muted bark of approval. Pera responds with "okay" before stepping into frame from the waist down and giving his good boy a well-earned scratch behind the ears. The camera cuts to an exterior shot of the house as snow is falling and the folksy guitar music ramps up, a perfectly low-key trailer for Pera's low-key series.

While the first season was very much about Pera's quiet life as a teacher and his enjoyment of the simple pleasures of life, Season Two very much focused on Pera's relationships. The season delved into his relationship with fellow teacher Sarah (Jo Firestone), and had Pera dealing with the loss of his Nana. It will be interesting to see if Season Three continues to focus on the relationship dynamics in Pera's life, as they added a beautiful depth to the quiet story of Pera.

Joe Pera Talks With You will be returning for new episodes this fall, although there is not an official premiere date yet. Check out the announcement trailer for Season 3 of Joe Pera Talks With You below.

