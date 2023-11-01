Joe Pickett, an American neo-Western crime drama television series, has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons. The show was based on a novel of the same name by C.J. Box. Joe Pickett was helmed by the talented duo of John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle. It's cast included but not limited to Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, and Paul Sparks.

While Paramount Television Studios had a role in production, the series was originally made as a part of Spectrum Originals, commissioned by Charter Communications. Since Paramount had streaming rights to the show, the show was aired on Paramount Plus. The cancelation decision, however, does not come directly from the streamer.

The news of the cancelation comes after Charter Communications announced back in August 2022 that it would be shutting down the Spectrum Originals operations. The show will still be available to stream on the platform for the time being. The first season of Joe Pickett aired on the streaming platform in December 2021. Spectrum then announced Season 2 in February 2022.

Why Was ‘Joe Pickett’ Canceled?

Close

Back when the news of Charter phasing out Spectrum Originals first came, Variety reported that it was because the cable provider was moving out of the original scripted series space. As such, our dedicated game warden will not be returning for a third season, solely for that reason. The decision to move out of the scripted space were made after Spectrum Originals head Katherine Pope left the company to take over Sony Pictures Television from Jeff Frost.

Joe Pickett follows the life of the titular character — a game warden in the rural town of Saddlestring, Wyoming, in his efforts to uphold the law and protect the environment while navigating various challenges, including local politics, socio-economic disparities, and threats to his family. Doug Wick, Lucy Fisher, and the author C.J. Box himself served as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment's adaptation. The first two seasons are still available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Watch Joe Pickett on Paramount Plus