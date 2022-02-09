Spectrum has just announced that they will be renewing their hit series Joe Pickett for a second season. Joe Pickett is the streaming network's highest rated series. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

The series is based on the Joe Pickett detective series by best-selling author C.J. Box. Joe Pickett is the most viewed program in the history of Spectrum Originals. Additionally, the series has ranked in the number one spot across Spectrum platforms since December, when the first season was released. Over one million unique households watched the series in the first month of its release. It then became the top Spectrum Original ever, all before the full season was even released.

Season one of the series followed game warden Joe Pickett, played by Michael Dorman, and his family as they try and survive in a town on the verge of collapse, impacted by a shift in the socio-political climate of small town rural life. The Picketts soon find themselves in the midst of a whole world of drama when they find a murder victim on their doorstep. This event plunges them into a web of secrets, schemes, and increasingly complex conspiracies. All of this plays out in the scenic and rustic views of the Wyoming wilderness. Also starring in the series alongside Dorman are Coley Speaks, Skywalker Hughes, Sharon Lawrence, Chad Rook, and Patrick Gallagher among others.

The series creators, directors, showrunners and executive producers, are John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle who previously worked on 2018 Paramount series Waco, which covered the infamous 1993 raid on the ranch of David Karesh, the leader of the Branch Davidian religious community. The raid resulted in 76 deaths, including the death of cult leader David Karesh. The series starred Taylor Kitsch as Karesh and Michael Shannon. Serving as executive producer are Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. C.J. Box, author of the book series also serves as executive producer. The novels by Box have sold millions of copies domestically. Additionally, they have been translated into 27 languages.

All episodes of the first season are now available to stream exclusively on Spectrum, and is free with no ads. Additionally, Joe Pickett will be available to stream on Paramount+ at a later date yet to be announced. No production details for the second season have yet been released.

