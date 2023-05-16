Paramount+ has unveiled the full trailer and new key art for Season 2 of Joe Pickett, a neo-Western series starring Michael Dorman as the titular game warden. The series was renewed for a second season last year and will premiere on Paramount+ next month.

The trailer follows Joe Pickett as he gets involved in a dangerous murder investigation. After several hunters go missing in the wilderness surrounding the small town of Saddlestring, Joe is charged with finding the truth. Unfortunately, his job will put his own life at risk since the person behind the disappearances is a dangerous serial killer. The new trailer gives us some details about the killer Joe will have to chase down. For starters, the killers only target hunters, killing the men and hanging their bodies like animals in the woods. It also seems like the victims might be associated with a local casino since the killers leave behind a betting chip at each murder scene.

The trailer also shows how Joe Pickett will get involved in a dangerous political dispute in the upcoming season. Since all the victims are hunters, the killer will get the support of anti-hunting activists, who see the murders as the just punishment for all the animals these men have killed. And fueled by their twisted sense of justice, the activists are ready to march down the streets of Saddlestring and take down whoever supports hunting. However, the activists are not entirely wrong since hunting is often a sketchy practice through which hunters destroy animal lives for pleasure. So, Joe must step up his game and navigate a complex web of conflicting interests.

When Is Joe Pickett Season 2 Coming to Paramount+?

Season 2 of Joe Pickett stars Julianna Guill as Joe’s wife Marybeth, Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren, Paul Sparks as Wacey Hedeman, Mustafa Speaks as Nate Romanowski, Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan, Kamryn Pliva as Lucy, and David Alan Grier as Vern Dunnegan, Vivienne Guynn as April Keeley, Chad Rook as Deputy McLanahan, Aadila Dosani as Deputy Cricket Ludlow and Keean Johnson as Luke Brueggeman. Here's what fans can expect in the new season:

In season two, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.

Joe Pickett Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, June 4. After that, new episodes drop weekly on Sundays. Check out the new trailer below: