The second season of neo-western drama Joe Pickett, starring Michael Dorman will finally see the light of day with its premiere on Paramount+, the streamer has announced. The show was originally ordered at Spectrum produced by Paramount Television Studios and became the streamer’s highest-rated series upon its premiere in 2021. A second season was ordered which will now release after a year and a half long hiatus.

The new trailer sees Joe investigating some hunter-murderers in the mountains, like a good Western. As expected, these are dangerous people and Joe is on a suicide mission, of sorts. The tension and stakes both are high in the second season as the trailer promises more action and an unnerving mystery. Based on the literary works of author C.J. Box by the same name, Season 1 introduced us to Wyoming game warden, Joe Pickett. and his family as they try to survive in a small town on the verge of collapse created by a shift in the socio-political climate of rural life. When they find a murder victim on their doorstep the event engulfs them in an increasingly complex conspiracy.

What to expect from Joe Pickett Season 2?

In the upcoming season, Joe yet again discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and in order to solve the mystery and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past. Though things take a turn when Joe and his wife discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed and when they dig too deep, the two are forced to go on the run.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman on ‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 and What They’re Excited For People to See

The series casts Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett, Julianna Guill as Joe’s wife Marybeth, Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren, Paul Sparks as Wacey Hedeman, Mustafa Speaks as Nate Romanowski, Skywalker Hughes as Sheridan, Kamryn Pliva as Lucy, and David Alan Grier as Vern Dunnegan. The second season will also see the return of Vivienne Guynn as April Keeley, Chad Rook as Deputy McLanahan, Aadila Dosani as Deputy Cricket Ludlow, and will add Keean Johnson as Luke Brueggeman.

The series comes from John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle while Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment along with Box.

Joe Pickett Season 2 will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, June 4 in the U.S. and Canada. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly exclusively on Paramount+. You can check out the trailer below: