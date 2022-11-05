It might have been a couple of months since the news broke in August that Warner Bros. Discovery, as part of its merger plans would scrap the Leslie Grace-led superhero film, Batgirl. In the days and weeks that followed the announcement, the studio faced a torrent of criticism as to why the decision was taken. Despite the dust settling on the matter, Marvel filmmaker Joe Russo has commented on the cancelation, joining a list of phenomenal industry talents like Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser who have voiced their disappointment.

As part of the torrent of change that has trailed the merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery, Batgirl was shelved by new CEO, David Zaslav and Russo was not holding back with how he felt about the decision. While speaking to Variety, the director criticized the decision to cancel the film calling it “murder”, he also voiced apprehension for other filmmakers who might encounter such decisions. “It’s rare that I can think of something that high profile, that expensive, that was murdered in such a way,” Russo said. “It’s sad, but we’re at a time in the business where corporate sociopathy is going to rear its head because people are scared.”

Batgirl was canceled in a shocking move from Warner Bros. Discovery, with the company citing cost-cutting measures, the studio’s call to axe a $90M project was met with criticism across the industry. Many would argue that the criticism was warranted given that the film was a prominent project for the DC Universe which would have also introduced a new character to the list of titular heroes on-screen. The film would have also seen the return of Keaton’s Batman as well.

In his bid to recreate the DC Universe, Zaslav has, after weeks of searching, found the pair that would lead the studio in the creative direction he is after with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead DC Films. Many projects under the influence of the studio have been nicked in the weeks that followed the cancellation of Batgirl, however, during an investor’s call, Zaslav has shown no remorse for the decisions made saying “We did not get rid of any show that was helping us.”

The latest project to get cut in this new plan of reimagination at Warner Bros. Discovery is Westworld. Despite four seasons with the fourth concluding in August, seven Emmy wins and a ton of nominations, the series was ended after four seasons despite hopes that the show would have a fifth season to wrap things up. Alongside all this change, the studio has released the highly anticipated feature film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson with the film doing well at the box office.

