‘Extraction’ Writer-Producer Joe Russo Talks Netflix, Chris Hemsworth’s Performance, and Crafting Action 

While most of you know Joe Russo as the co-director (along with his brother Anthony) of Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, he’s also a busy producer using their production company, AGBO, to bring to life a number of film and television projects. With AGBO’s newest film, Extraction, streaming on Netflix starting tomorrow, I recently spoke with the busy filmmaker about making the action thriller with director Sam Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Russo talked about how he found the time to write the screenplay, crafting the incredible action scenes on the page, how they realized Hargrave was the right person to helm the film, why he loves the streaming model and working with Netflix, what finally got the project off the ground, why he was so impressed with Hemsworth’s performance, and more. In addition, towards the end of the interview he talked about being a voice on The Simpsons, what the world’s reaction to Avengers: Endgame means to him, and recording the crowd on opening night in Westwood.

Check out what he had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about. Finally, if you want to check out a kick ass action movie, definitely watch Extraction this weekend.

–

Joe Russo:

When did they realize they wanted Sam Hargrave to be the second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame?

How did he have the time to write the Extraction script?

What he wanted to explore in the story.

How much is he scripting the action beats in the script?

How he worked with Hargrave on crafting the action.

After working on the project for so long what finally got the film made?

Why he likes the streaming release plan for Extraction and being on Netflix.

Is the Netflix algorithm involved in the filmmaking process?

What surprised him about watching the film for the first time?

Has he talked with his brother Anthony about wanting to do a long oner in one of their films?

What means more to him: directing the two Avengers movie or doing a voice on The Simpsons?

How he recorded the Avengers: Endgame crowd on opening night in Westwood.

