Joe Russo on What It Would Take for Hollywood to Resume Production

When Collider spoke with writer-producer Joe Russo last week in advance of Chris Hemsworth‘s upcoming Netflix movie Extraction, we made sure to ask him the question at the forefront of everyone’s minds — what will it take for Hollywood to resume production?

Not only do Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have their own production company, AGBO, but they have overseen some of the biggest productions on all time, as each Avengers movie was a Rubik’s Cube of logistical challenges, from scheduling cast and finding locations, to lighting and visual effects. More important than all of those, however, are safety and security. You don’t have a movie unless everyone — cast and crew — feels comfortable working.

When our Editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, poses a hypothetical in which the cast and crew would quarantine in isolation for two weeks to protect each other, Russo offers a thoughtful response that points to the most important thing right now — the need for more testing.

“We hadn’t talked about [isolating cast and crew]. That could only work in a circumstance where everyone was at the same hotel and you weren’t interacting with the outside world, and then you’re asking people not to go to dinner or get a drink. it would be hard to control on that level,” said Russo.

“What I think it’s gonna come down to, and you see what other countries are doing really effectively is they’re using testing. They’re using quick testing and they’re using frequent testing and they’re using information, and tracking the virus so we know where it is. I think that not until testing is ubiquitous will you see a return to normal life.”

Russo is absolutely right. Testing is the most important thing right now, while we wait for a proper vaccine to be developed and approved by the FDA. There’s still so much about COVID-19 that we don’t know, as it remains early in the pandemic, so at the moment, all studios and networks can really do is discuss ways to keep their sets clean and safe. I can almost promise that you’ll see fewer people on set. The people who need to be there can be there, and everyone who doesn’t need to be there is gone.

As far as keeping cast and crew isolated, that’s easier said than done. A studio would likely have to take over an entire hotel, and even then, it would be hard to restrict the movements of the hotel staff, as they would likely have to return to their families at the end of their shifts. And we still haven’t seen what the legal ramifications of this pandemic will be. Hollywood was a famously litigious town to begin with. Are people going to be suing each other left and right when this is all over? What liability do studios and networks have if someone contracts the coronavirus while working on one of their sets, something you’d only be able to say for sure if widespread contact tracing becomes available. Just thinking about it makes my head hurt, and with production suspended for the foreseeable future, it’s no surprise that Russo says they haven’t started discussing what the specifics may look like.

Those decisions may be made at a studio or network level, with boards of directors involved, but it’ll be up to the directors on set, directors like the Russo brothers, who will be responsible for enforcing whatever new safety protocols emerge from this ordeal.

Up next for AGBO is the Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction, which hits Netflix on Friday and is probably the single biggest movie release of the month. Sam Hargrave directed from Joe’s script, which he based on the graphic novel Ciudad, and David Harbour co-stars. Click here to check out the hard-hitting trailer.