In a new Peacock original series that pulls from Wondery’s true-crime podcast, Joe Exotic, comes JOE vs CAROLE. Before the phenomenon of Squid Game, there was Tiger King. Back in 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic, Netflix graced us with a documentary series combining unbelievable characters with an even more unbelievable true storyl.

There have been several follow-up, documentary style series based around the original Netflix hit, and now audiences are getting a scripted take on the drama that went down between the Tiger King Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel and Tiger Queen Carole Baskin. A teaser released today shows us that the story we were told is just the tip of the iceberg in this fictional feud to control the big cat kingdom.

The comedic, scripted take on Tiger King will star Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as infamous rivals Carole and Joe, espectively. The trailer shows us Carole conducting an all-out man hunt for the Tiger King, holding meetings about tracking the zookeeper down and putting an end to his business. We also see Joe Exotic’s reactions to Carole which, as one would expect, are over the top and performative. Carole’s husband, Howard Baskin, as portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan, makes a speedy appearance at the end of the teaser, promising us that the gang's all here for the dramatic retelling of this larger than life story.

Starring alongside McKinnon, Mitchell, and MacLachlan are Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham. Showrunner and writer Etan Frankel will be bringing the series to life alongside directors Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey. Frankel also serves as an executive producer alongside McKinnon, Alex Katnelson, and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

JOE vs CAROLE premieres on Peacock on March 3. Check out the new trailer below:

And check out the series' synopsis here:

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

