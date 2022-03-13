Joe Wright is one of the most well-known British filmmakers, known primarily for his work as a director. He’s well known for his period piece romances, many of which are based on novels. His work has resulted in many Academy Award nominations, including a Best Picture nomination.

His first outing as feature film director, Pride and Prejudice (2005), was hugely successful and resulted in one of the most beloved Jane Austen adaptations to date. He’s partnered with the same actors many times, including Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Saoirse Ronan and Gary Oldman. His most recent film, Cyrano, is a romantic musical that’s received mixed reviews so far. His ninth work as a director has prompted us to take a look back at his work over the last 17 years.

9. Pan (2015)

Just before today’s era of obsession with prequels, Wright directed Pan, a film that follows the origins of the relationship between Peter Pan and Captain Hook. The film stars some pretty big names, including Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara, Amanda Seyfried, Cara Delevigne, and Garrett Hedlund. And why wouldn’t it? At this point, Wright was known for his popular and well-received works, and Peter Pan is one of the most famous and beloved children’s characters of all time.

But despite the talent involved, the end result puts Pan low on the list. One of the most notable issues with the film is the casting of Mara, a white actor, to play a Native American character. Outside that issue, the film just doesn’t hold up very well. The CGI fails to blend seamlessly into the film, and unfortunately Pan goes down as the type of kid’s movie to underestimate and misunderstand its audience.

8. The Woman in the Window (2021)

The Woman in the Window was released in 2021 on Netflix. Based on a novel of the same name, it follows a woman with agoraphobia (Amy Adams) who spies on her neighbors and in doing so witnesses them committing a crime. The Woman in the Window marks yet another all-star team of acting talent for Wright, with Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Brian Tyree Henry in supporting roles.

Once again, despite a talented group of artists involved with this project, the final product just doesn’t click or sing the way it should. Despite being a thriller, there isn’t enough excitement or dread to make for the kind of viewing experience we’ve come to expect from this genre.

7. The Soloist (2009)

Wright’s third feature film was a departure from his previous work. The Soloist is based on the true story of musician Nathanial Ayers who, apart from his musical talent, was known for developing schizophrenia and becoming homeless. Jamie Foxx stars in the lead role opposite Robert Downey Jr., who played a journalist following Ayers’s life and career.

While the attempt to try something outside of his already well-defined wheelhouse was admirable, Wright’s talents didn’t lend themselves quite as easily to this story as they did in his previous works. The end result is a rather middling adaptation of a story that deserved more interesting execution.

6. Cyrano (2021)

Whether you enjoyed Cyrano, Wright’s latest release shows him doing the things he does best by delivering a period romance that is unabashed in its sentimentality. Musicals aren’t for everyone, but Wright is exactly the right kind of director to tackle that particular genre as well. Cyrano is based on the musical play that follows a man named Cyrano (Peter Dinklage) who is in love with a woman named Roxanne (Haley Bennett).

Roxanne is in love with someone else, and despite his heartbreak Cyrano endeavors to help her and her love to be together. While Cyrano falls in the middle of our list, it’s still a strong outing that offers an earnest and uplifting tale of romance.

5. Darkest Hour (2017)

While Darkest Hour may not be our favorite Joe Wright film, it’s certainly his most nominated and awarded. The film follows famed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (played here by Gary Oldman) as he navigates the politics of the second World War.

For his performance as Churchill, Oldman received the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. While Darkest Hour may not be as showy or emotional as some of Wright’s other work, his direction results in a well-made war drama that pleased fans of the genre, as well as history buffs.

RELATED: From 'Roxanne' to 'The Ugly Truth': Where You May Have Seen 'Cyrano's Story Before

4. Hanna (2011)

Wright’s fourth feature film was a marked improvement from The Soloist, but doesn't return to his familiar territory. Hanna is an action film, following Saiorse Ronan in the titular role as a young girl trained by her father (Eric Bana) to be an assassin. Wright’s direction made this film feel unique within the action genre, as you can feel a sort of romanticism coming through. The film is less Bourne and more Snow White and the Huntsman in terms of tone and style.

With Hanna, Wright proved that he could successfully helm an action film. The movie is lifted not only by his direction, but by its performances, especially Cate Blanchett in a standout role as the villain chasing Hanna throughout the film. It was successful enough to partially inspire a television series by the same name.

3. Atonement (2007)

Wright’s follow-up to his super-successful first feature was another period piece romance adapted from a novel of the same name. It also starred Keira Knightley again, the reigning queen of the genre. Knightley once again turned in a great performance with Wright at the helm. He brought his eye for beautiful shot composition to his second film, which is nearly as gorgeous to look at as his previous effort.

This time around, Knightley starred opposite James McAvoy. Both gave excellent performances that helped make this film as successful as it was. Gorgeous, breathlessly romantic, and terribly tragic, Wright’s Atonement is one of his best works to date.

2. Anna Karenina (2012)

Right after Hanna, Wright returned to what he does best with a film adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s famous novel Anna Karenina. This was Wright’s third collaboration with Keira Knightley, who took on the titular role. Matthew Macfadyen returned as well, but this time as Knightley's older brother. The rest of the cast was pretty stacked, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander and Domhnall Gleeson.

With this adaptation, Wright took some creative risks. Much of the film was shot on a soundstage, and the end result features transitions that feel as though all the events are unfolding on a stage with elaborate practical sets. The costumes are absolutely stunning, and in combination with the cast and the production design this is a wholly unique and entertaining adaptation of yet another well-known story.

1. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Wright’s directorial debut was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s most famous work, Pride and Prejudice. He cast Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. The supporting cast featured Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan and Jenna Malone as the Bennet sisters, Donald Sutherland as Elizabeth’s father, and Judi Dench as Mr. Darcy’s aunt, Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

The film takes the romanticism of the book and heightens it with gorgeous visuals, a beautiful score, and attractive leads with fantastic chemistry. Many of the shots are composed to look like paintings, something Wright’s work has become known for throughout the years. His Pride and Prejudice has become as beloved as the BBC version starring Colin Firth, which was the standard for Austen adaptations before Wright’s version.

Despite the comparisons, Wright’s Pride & Prejudice feels uniquely its own thing — a new take on a well-known story. This film inspired a whole new generation of Jane Austen fans, and its legacy can still be felt even outside of Wright’s own work. Knightley made a perfect Elizabeth, and her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

'Cyrano' Director Joe Wright on Why It’s His Most Personal Film Since 'Atonement' He also talks about having to evacuate from an erupting volcano while shooting, Peter Dinklage, and how they staged the musical numbers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Madilyn Ivey (31 Articles Published) Madilyn Ivey is a feature writer for Collider. She lives in Seattle, WA and loves watching and making movies. More From Madilyn Ivey