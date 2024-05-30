Australian actor Joel Edgerton specializes in thrillers and gritty dramas: notable entries in his filmography include Animal Kingdom, Warrior, and The Gift, which he also directed. Other fans will know him from playing Owen Lars in the prequel trilogy and in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Edgerton has impressive range, as these examples demonstrate. He seems to play creepy and frightening just as easily as he does warm and likable. His next film is set to be the real-life drama Train Dreams opposite Felicity Jones.

Like most successful performers, Edgerton is an ardent cinephile fan (although he admits his knowledge of film isn't encyclopedic). He has discussed many of the movies that have shaped him in interviews and during his recent trip to the Criterion Closet. His picks lean toward dark, challenging cinema, which rhymes with a lot of his own work. Edgerton is a massive fan of icy Austrian filmmaker Michael Haneke, in particular. Here are some of his favorites which his fans might enjoy as well.

10 'Benny's Video' (1992)

Directed by Michael Haneke

"You mustn't lie. Is that clear? You can't afford to." Benny's Video is a grim character study from Haneke, most well-known for The Piano Teacher and The White Ribbon. This one delves into the disturbing psyche of Benny (Arno Frisch), a teenage boy desensitized by media violence. On the surface, he's just an average kid, but he secretly spends most of his time in his room engrossed in violent videos and recording footage with his camcorder.

One weekend, while his parents are away, Benny invites a girl over and, in a chilling display of detachment, performs an act out of one of his darkest clips. His parents are left to deal with the fallout. Through these characters, Haneke crafts a nuanced examination of the interplay between images and violence. "It's just an excellently perfect film in my mind," Edgerton said. "And if you like being uncomfortable and disturbed, I recommend that you seek that out."

9 '71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance' (1994)

Directed by Michael Haneke

"Sorry about the mess." Edgerton also recommended this ensemble film; one of Haneke's lesser-known works. 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance follows seemingly random lives intersecting through a tragic event. It's composed of 71 disjointed yet interconnected scenes, depicting various characters, including a disaffected university student, a lonely retired man, a young couple grappling with infertility, and a Romanian boy trying to survive on the streets of Vienna. In the process, the movie looks at social issues like isolation, disconnection, and the influence of the media.

Similar to Robert Altman's Nashville or Alejandro González Iñárritu's Amores perros, 71 Fragments derives its impact not from any individual narrative, but from the intricate web of connections between them. It's a sweeping tale, more of a snapshot of a whole society. The fictional scenes are interspersed with actual newscasts about real events, usually crime and war. In other words, it's not cheery viewing, but it raises a lot of interesting points and was arguably prescient given that it was made in the mid-90s.

8 'The Seventh Continent' (1989)

Directed by Michael Haneke

"Don't be afraid, I won't hurt you." This drama was Haneke's feature debut, and it's impressive for a first film. It's a portrait of a seemingly ordinary middle-class Austrian family, but hidden darkness lurks beneath the surface. It's told with an inventive structure: the first part unfolds over a single day in 1987, the second over another day in 1988, and the third over two days in 1989, in which the family makes a fateful decision.

Haneke's technical confidence and cold vision are very much on display here. The Seventh Continent is a brutal exploration of modern isolation, with the main characters feeling suffocated by their soulless routines. The title refers to Australia, a destination that the family frequently dreams of moving to. They discuss it in almost mythical tones, and the film itself depicts the country only as an empty beach, a mountain range, and a pool of water with waves that defy physics. All of these elements add up to a striking and ambiguous film. Most impressively, it depicts horrifying events without providing any easy answers.

7 'Police Story' (1985)

Directed by Jackie Chan

"Don't be a cop if you want to live to 100." On the lighter side, Edgerton has also praised this Hong Kong action classic helmed by the inimitable Jackie Chan. He plays Chan Ka-Kui, a dedicated cop tasked with bringing down the powerful drug lord Chu Tao (Chor Yuen). After a successful operation that leads to Chu Tao's arrest, Ka-Kui is assigned to protect Selina Fong (Brigitte Lin), Chu Tao's secretary and the key witness in the upcoming trial.

The crime drama is leavened with frequent doses of slapstick humor and Three Stooges-style antics. A sense of whimsy permeates the whole affair and Chan's trademark stunt work is at its most impressive. As a result, Edgerton dubbed him "one of the great creators of all time." "Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Jackie Chan," he said. Indeed, the big stunt set pieces in Police Story rival the iconic collapsing house in Keaton's Steamboat Bill, Jr.

6 'My Life as a Dog' (1985)

Directed by Lasse Hallström