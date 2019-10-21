It Sure Sounds Like Joel Edgerton May Return for ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Wars Series

0

It looks like there may be some surprises a-brewin’ for the forthcoming Obi-Wan Disney+ TV series. The next live-action Star Wars-focused TV series was confirmed by Ewan McGregor and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy during the D23 Expo over the summer. While production specifics are still unclear, some new and very interesting comments from Joel Edgerton could hint at another familiar face popping up on the show.

It might be tough to remember Edgerton is a member of the sprawling Star Wars cast because the actor was only in two of the prequel trilogy movies for a relatively hot sec, but it happened! Edgerton played the younger version of moisture farmer and Anakin Skywalker’s stepbro Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Owen is a low-key major player in Star Wars because he is not just Anakin’s stepbrother, he is also the guardian of Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker, when Obi-Wan Kenobi brings Luke to Owen’s homestead on Tattooine. So, with an Obi-Wan Disney+ series now on the horizon, it’s only natural to wonder if a key figure like Owen would pop up at some point.

The topic of Owen Lars’ return to Obi-Wan came up while Edgerton was participating in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz while promoting his upcoming film The King with co-star Timothée Chalamet. In the audio from the interview, which you can listen to in full below, Horowitz notes in his preamble leading up to the all-important question “Will Owen be back for Obi-Wan?” that it’s not bonkers to assume Owen will be back because he’s “hanging around.” When Horowitz finally does pose the question to Edgerton, you can hear him make some interesting “Hm” sounds and Chalamet jokingly observes, “Why is Joel melting into a puddle?”

After some laughs, Edgerton offers up this very vague and interesting and noncommittal reply that could or could not be indicative of a return:

“There is a very real possibility. There’s potentially an assassin on a rooftop just outside the window if I say the wrong thing. I’d love to say all sorts of things. I’m just not going to.”

While it’s far too early and thus, irresponsible, to say for certain whether Edgerton will be back as Owen Lars, it’s notable that he’s not outright refuting the possibility of a return. We’ll just have to wait and see.

For more on the first live-action Star Wars series coming our way, The Mandalorian, read up on the first reactions to the series premiere here and check out the episode release schedule here. Listen to the full interview audio between Horowitz, Edgerton, and Chalamet for the Happy Sad Confused podcast below: