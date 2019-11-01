Joel Edgerton Talks ‘The King’ and Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’

0

With co-writer/director David Michod’s historical drama The King now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Joel Edgerton for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailer, The King revolves around a wayward prince (Timothée Chalamet) who ascends the English Throne upon his father’s death at which point he must navigate the politics of the war-torn kingdom. The film blends historical fact and literary fiction to craft a fresh take on the material, which has been the subject of previous films and the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V. The King also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

During the interview, Joel Edgerton talked about co-writing and producing the project, what it was like writing the big speech Chalamet delivers to his troops in the 3rd act, why he loved getting ready for the role, why he’s happy he didn’t direct the film, what he was concerned with before filming began, and more. In addition, with Edgerton currently filming Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, he talked about what people can expect from the Amazon series.

Below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Joel Edgerton:

How he co-wrote, produced and starred in the film.

Why he loved getting ready to play the role.

What was it like writing the big speech that Timothee Chalame has to give the troops in the 3 rd act?

act? Why they didn’t want to use any dialogue from Shakespeare in the speech.

What was the thing he was most concerned with before filming began?

What can he say about Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad?

Here’s the official synopsis for The King: