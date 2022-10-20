Joel Kinnaman has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming action thriller The Silent Hour, which will be directed by Brad Anderson, who previously helmed the films Session 9 and The Machinist. The Silent Hour will tell the story of a hearing-impaired detective. Dan Hall penned the film's script. AGC Studios' Stuart Ford and Meridian Pictures' Eric Paquette will finance the film and serve as producers. There are currently no other cast announcements for The Silent Hour, which is set to go into production early next year.

The Silent Hour will follow Kinnaman's character, a Boston detective who suffers a workplace accident. The detective is left hearing impaired after the accident, but sixteen years later, he begins working as an interpreter for the department. Soon, the detective will have to go to extreme lengths to protect a deaf murder witness in an apartment building from corrupt cops who will stop at nothing to eliminate them. From the plot description alone, the film sounds like a unique action tale that will bring thrill and heart in equal measure.

Kinnaman is a multi-talented actor who has appeared in countless titles throughout his fruitful career. After starring in the 2010 Swedish crime thriller Easy Money, Kinnaman's international breakthrough role came in 2011 when he starred opposite Mireille Enos in Netflix's mystery crime series The Killing, which ran for four seasons. Since then, Kinnaman has appeared in several popular films including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, RoboCop, Run All Night, Child 44, Suicide Squad, and the latter's 2021 sequel The Suicide Squad. Kinnaman has also appeared in the shows House of Cards, Altered Carbon, In Treatment, Hanna, and For All Mankind. Kinnaman will next be seen on the big screen in the films Sympathy for the Devil and Silent Night.

Anderson is a prolific filmmaker who usually directs action or thriller films that explore the dark side of humanity and the human psyche. After directing several festival darlings including Happy Accidents starring Marisa Tomei, Anderson helmed the 2001 indie horror hit, Session 9. Since then, Anderson has gone on to direct the films The Machinist, Transsiberian, The Call, Beirut, and Fractured. Anderson has also directed episodes of several well-known shows such as Masters of Horror, Fringe, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, The Sinner, Clickbait, and Peacemaker. Anderson is next slated to helm the upcoming horror film Blood and is also attached to direct the currently in-development films The Dwarf and Confessions of a Memory Eater.

Not much else is currently known about The Silent Hour, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.