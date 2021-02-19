With For All Mankind Season 2 now streaming on AppleTV+, I recently spoke with Joel Kinnaman about the fantastic series. During this very fun interview that made me laugh many times, Kinnaman teases what fans can expect in the second season, what he knows about Season 3 and beyond, what might surprise people to learn about the making of the show and more. In addition, he shares a very funny story about what he did during a scene that required him to be eating a lot of pasta…and what happened after.

If you aren’t familiar with For All Mankind, it takes place in an alternate history where the global space race of the 1960’s never ended. In this alt timeline, the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first, and we follow NASA astronauts, engineers and their families as they try and catch up with the Russians while also dealing with the changing times. Loaded with fantastic performances, incredible production design, and a detailed depiction of the space race, For All Mankind is one of my favorite series and I absolutely recommend checking it out.

In For All Mankind Season 2, it’s now a decade later and we’re in the middle of the Cold War between the United States and the USSR. Tensions are high between both countries as each side tries to gain a foothold on the moon and control the areas rich in resources. At the same time, the Department of Defense has militarized parts of NASA and become central to several characters' stories.

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert and also Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. New cast members this season include Cynthy Wu as an astronaut’s daughter; Coral Peña as adult Aleida Rosales (who we met in Season 1) and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, the older son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about. The ten episode second season is now streaming on Apple TV+ with a new episode every Friday.

Joel Kinnaman:

What can he say about For All Mankind Season 2?

What is it like when he sees they’re going to be filming a big scene that involves eating spaghetti and drinking beverages.

He shares an awesome story about eating twelve plates of pasta…and what happened in his trailer.

What was his favorite storyline of Season 2 that wasn’t his own?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

What have the writers told him about Season 3 and what’s to come.

