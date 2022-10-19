The Saturn Awards, the official award ceremony presented Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror has announced that actor and comedian Joel McHale, star of The CW's Stargirl and the beloved series Community, will be hosting the event's 50th anniversary.

Taking place at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel, the 2022 Saturn Awards is set to honor the best of sci-fi, fantasy and horror from the last year, but will also honor past winners and reflect on the event's long history dating back to 1972. The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror produces the Saturn Awards in collaboration with Electric Entertainment and will be livestreamed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, via Electric Entertainment’s app and online at ElectricNOW. The stream of this year's award ceremony will also include exclusive interviews on the red carpet, the winner’s press walk, and behind-the-scenes.

McHale is best known for starring in Community, which recently had a movie announced to finally round out the long hoped-for "six seasons and a movie" over at Peacock. Other roles include the aforementioned role as Starman on Stargirl as well as having a recurring role on the hit FX and Hulu show The Bear. He was also announced to star in the upcoming comedy series for Fox titled Animal Control. CEO of Electric Entertainment, Dean Devlin said:

“To have Joel McHale hosting the Saturn Awards is a match made in heaven. This incredibly talented performer has the perfect dry wit and acerbic humor to honor the Saturn tradition of being Hollywood’s most fun and irreverent awards show. The Academy and ElectricNOW are so lucky to have him host these very special, 50th anniversary awards." ​

Image via The CW

RELATED: Joel McHale To Lead New Comedy Series 'Animal Control' at Fox

In addition to Devlin's statement, Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus also said, “Stay tuned as there will also be several more surprises in the upcoming days. We are so excited to be bringing back the Saturns this year, and to help celebrate and honor the many talented people who worked so hard to entertain us all during one of the most difficult times in history.”

Along with McHale hosting the event, the event will also feature some of the most high-profile names in the film industry from both behind and in front of the camera. Those attending the event include top filmmakers such as Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio, Nightmare Alley), Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Shane Black (Lethal Weapon), Nicholas Meyer (Director, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan), stars from the Star Wars Universe, Marvel Studios, Superman & Lois, Stargirl, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the newly rebooted Quantum Leap, plus special appearances by William Shatner, Jodie Foster, Rick Baker, as well as Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin from the cast of Dune 2, among many others!

The Saturn Awards will be streamed on October 25, 2022, on Electric Entertainment’s app and at ElectricNOW.