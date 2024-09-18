Earlier this spring, the internet was abuzz with news of a leaked supporting cast list for Jurassic World Rebirth, premiering in 2025. Outside its confirmed names like Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the roster expanded to the likes of Tobin Bell, Richard Gadd, Mehcad Brooks, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Joel McHale. While these names were never officially announced in press releases or confirmed by the studio, Universal Pictures, McHale exclusively addressed the rumors with Collider while chatting about the upcoming third season of his FOX series Crime Scene Kitchen and his latest collaboration with Rice-A-Roni.

“If you know something, that would be great,” McHale tells Collider with a smile. “Because I don’t know anything. I know nothing! I don’t know; no one’s asked me. My 16-year-old was making fun of me. He was like, ‘Hey Dad, I heard you’re gonna be in Jurassic World. Boy, how wrong are they, huh?’ And I was like, ‘Okay, kid...’ No, I have not heard — no, I don’t know where that started.” Revealing how the rumors initially leaked on Reddit and then made their way to news outlets, McHale was astonished by the news all summer.

Joel McHale Dreams Up the Perfect Role for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

McHale, known for his extensive career in over 100 projects, humorously downplays his impact on film and television, joking about a potential role in Jurassic World Rebirth. “Are they trying to destroy the franchise?” he quipped, adding, “I will make the announcement — I am playing a pterodactyl. I’ve been fitted for my pterodactyl costume.”

In a fun twist, McHale’s latest venture is with Rice-A-Roni, where he’s been crowned Chief Mac-A-Roni Officer. While in conversation with Collider, he joked that his alleged dinosaur costume is also outfitted with macaroni accents, since “dinosaurs love pasta,” especially the creamy white cheddar flavor. “That’s what most dinosaurs eat.”

This playful spirit accompanies the launch of Mac-A-Roni, Rice-A-Roni’s newest side dish, available in Creamy Cheddar and Creamy White Cheddar. Join McHale and the Mac-A-Roni team in celebrating this cheesy milestone at The Mac-A-Roni Experience in NYC, a half-showroom, half-tasting-room free pop-up event on September 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Free to the public, fans can enjoy a tasting, meet the Community actor, and engross themselves in the world of Mac-A-Roni at the one-day event at 42 Grand Street in Manhattan, New York. McHale posted about the event on his Instagram Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, those anticipating Jurassic World Rebirth will have to wait until 2025 to see dinosaurs, possibly eating pasta. The new chapter picks up five years after Jurassic World Dominion and follows an expedition team that braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

For more on this interview with McHale, talking about his upcoming projects, including Yellowjackets, stay tuned to Collider next week.