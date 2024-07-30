The Big Picture Joey Fatone collaborates with Great Clips for a back-to-school campaign to help parents connect with their kids through a unique campaign.

Joey reflects on his past experiences and the importance of looking good for the first day of school, connecting with his daughter through the campaign.

Joey, known for his appearances on shows like Impractical Jokers, shares insights on his experiences in reality television and upcoming projects, including a possible NSYNC reunion tour.

You may know him as one of the members of NSYNC or onscreen on Impractical Jokers, The Masked Singer, or Dancing with the Stars, but soon you'll see Joey Fatone gracing your screens through his collaboration with Great Clips. It's back-to-school season and to help parents learn just what their kids are saying, Joey Fantone and his daughter, Kloey, are partnering with Great Clips for a new back-to-school campaign.

With his face plastered on walls since the 90s, Joey Fatone has been one of the world's biggest names in pop culture, thanks in part for being a member of NSYNC. But over the years, he has broken out on his own journey through the world of media, appearing on countless shows, hosting a handful of game shows, and just making audiences smile as they celebrate Joey's part in their nostalgia. With a recent cameo appearance on Impractical Jokers, Joey Fatone has proven that he's willing to have fun with his life! Thanks to his involvement in the campaign with Great Clips, it's clear, when it comes to poking fun at his past while helping parents connect with their kids, it's gonna be him!

Impractical Jokers Four lifelong friends challenge each other to execute a series of public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. The catch is, they must obey all instructions given through an earpiece by the other members, leading to awkward and hilarious situations. The one who fails the most tasks faces embarrassing punishments. Release Date December 15, 2011 Cast James Murray , Joe Gatto , Sal Vulcano Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10 Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max Expand

Why Joey Fatone Is Joining Forces With Great Clips

Great Clips is kicking off the back-to-school season by offering 24,000 free haircuts and an online classroom featuring a slang dictionary and lookbook with trending haircut styles. And to help them with this unique campaign, it's pop culture icon Joey Fatone. Joined by his daughter Kloey, the mission for Great Clips back-to-school kick-off campaign is if a parent doesn't understand what their kids are saying, it's tough to help them get the fresh look they want or the confidence they need for the first day of school. In the family-oriented commercial, Joey and Kloey are both getting their hair cut at Great Clips as Joey tries to understand the lingo Kloey and her generation are using. Of course, comedy ensues and an NSYNC reference is dropped, but the campaign is a brilliant introduction to just how easy Great Clips is making it for parents and their children to connect before school begins.

For Joey, this campaign is important for him as it relates back to when he was in school. "Not having the fresh look or the fresh cut, or maybe an outfit for the first day. You want to impress everybody. It was always that nervousness of going into school. And honestly, I think it applies to my child as well," he says. Mentioning that Kloey is a little bit of a shy person, helping her look good helps her feel good! But through this campaign, Joey acknowledged how slang has changed. With words like "rizz" and "cap," he's still slowly learning the definitions, but that's why Great Clips is here to help! He says, "Myself, Great Clips, and, of course, my daughter are coming together and join forces to say, he listen, if the adult like myself don't really know all the definitions, you can actually go and check those definitions out or talk to somebody at Great Clips that'll actually know those terms and help you out."

So what was it like being on set and filming this commercial with his daughter? Joey says it was one of her first times coming out of her shell, but it didn't stop him from being a little bit of a stage dad even though he was trying not to be. He noted that Kloey enjoys musical theater and may have caught the acting but. As he says, "She's a little more of me." As much as Joey is on the sidelines, Kloey has taught him a lot about "kids these days." She's taught him about all of the terminology and sites like Discord. He's noticed that it's going at a very fast rate too. "I'm starting to become the old person now. Like what's that? How do you work that? But I'm also trying to be ahead of the game." He's going to be consulting that dictionary!

Would Joey Fatone Join The Tenderloins on 'Impractical Jokers'?

When he's not making music, Joey Fatone has popped up on some of your favorite shows. Most recently, he joined The Tenderloins for a full episode of Impractical Jokers. He served as the bonus Joker that left many viewers having to press pause just to catch their breath from laughing too hard. In the episode, Joey joined the guys as they each sat at a receptionist's desk, sharing the words that the others were feeding them through an earpiece. And even with his high-profile status as a member of NSYNC, not everyone in that waiting room caught on. But James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano pushed Joey to his limits. On joining The Tenderloins, he says, "It's nerve-racking. It's one of those things where I don't know 100% what I'm getting myself into. I know it's going to be embarrassing but what am I actually doing?"

Spoiler alert: Joey lost the episode and thus, he was punished. He said this marked one of the first times they punished a celebrity on Impractical Jokers. And they certainly did mess with him as they guys gave him a gauntlet of all previous punishments, including making him pee his pants. As he emphatically laughs off, "I was not happy about it. I was legitimately and in utter disbelief." Anything for a joke! But he did say if schedules aligned, he would go back for more, maybe as a full time joker!

This was certainly not Joey's first brush with reality television. He noted that he was essentially a celebrity guinea pig for some of today's biggest celebrity reality programs. Joey appeared on Season 4 of Dancing with the Stars, as well as the All-Stars season, and on the first season of The Masked Singer. But as of now, there aren't any other reality shows that he is ready to tackle next. But there is a caveat. "I've always been the guinea pig of the new shows. I did Dancing with the Stars Season 4. I did Masked Singer the very first season. I think those are always fun because you never know. I like doing the first ones believe or not because you gotta get it out of the way. They test it out. You get to see how they work out the kinks and what they do for the next seasons to come. If they become popular," he said. He's at a point in his career where if it's fun and appealing, he'll do it!

Joey Fatone Is Back on the Road

Close

When he's not working with Great Clips or singing or dancing or getting pranked, Joey Fatone will forever be remembered for being one of the members of one of the greatest boy bands of all time, NSYNC. What is like having the legacy continue to be a major part of his life? Joey says, "It's amazing. Music is a standard test of time. Music is universal. It goes on to generations now that we have so much access to other music of the world." Even though they haven't come out with a lot of new stuff as far as NSYNC is concerned, he knows how cool it is to still be listed to. The fan base is still there, and it's partially why he's been hitting the road on A Legendary Night alongside AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys.

In regard to the show he's doing with AJ, he notes that, "It's thanking the fans who have been with us for all these years. It's actually cool to see, doing the shows I'm doing, Backstreet Boy fans and NSYNC fans come together in the same crowd. And people who were maybe not a fan of myself become a fan. Or the same thing with AJ." All these years later, they're building upon an already established fanbase who have earned a new appreciation for the music that made them. Of course, everyone wants to know the most important question since NSYNC recently reunited. Will there be a tour? I hope there will be. "Keep the fingers crossed! You and me both. Trust me."

In the campaign for Great Clips, there is a reference to NSYNC. Joey explains what it took for Kloey to realize just how big of a deal it is to have a dad who was a part of NSYNC. He reveals, "I think she didn't know until she was a huge Ellen DeGeneres fan and watched the show all the time. I guess it was a big deal when we did the star on the Walk of Fame and she saw Ellen go up and talk about us. Somebody that she actually watched and thought of as a celebrity in a sense. Daddy's not a celebrity. Daddy's just daddy. And to see the fans. That many people come out for us and was complete eye-opener for her. She knew it but I don't think she knew the magnitude of it."

Joey's Advice to Parents For Back-to-School

Image via Great Clips

What advice does Joey have for parents before school begins? "Don't stress. Listen to your kid though too." Joey related it to the moment in Dumbo when he was given the feather that gave him the courage to fly. It all comes back to the brilliant job Joey, Kloey, and Great Clips did to bring families together ahead of the back-to-school season. Time to get that "glow up!"

For more on The Fatones Visit Great Clips for Back-to-School Haircuts, be sure to visit greatclips.com/BacktoSchool. Parents can find Great Clips' back-to-school online curriculum featuring a Slang Dictionary, an Online Lookbooks, and a Pop Quiz to test their slang knowledge. Parents who complete the quiz will earn a $2 off coupon for their child's back-to-school haircut.

Impractical Jokers airs new episodes every Thursday at 10:00pm on TBS. Impractical Jokers is available to stream on Hulu. Watch the full interview with Joey Fatone above.

Stream on Hulu