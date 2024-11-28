The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei has some strong opinions about his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson — and the fans are not happy! After being crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 along with his partner Jenna Johnson, Graziadei shared that he would love to see his fiancé on the dancefloor next season. However, he didn’t seem too confident in her dancing abilities.

While speaking to US Weekly after winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, the former Bachelor confessed that Anderson isn’t the best dancer. He added that his fiancé would be the first person to admit that. But he followed up his statement by saying: “I didn’t think I was going to do well, and we’re here now,” while referring to his incredible win. He confessed that despite her lack of dancing skills, he would love to see Anderson give it a go.

When asked about who he would want to see Anderson paired up with, Graziadei instantly admitted that DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy would be the perfect person to “whoop her into shape.” But his fiancé isn’t the only person Graziadei wants to see on the DWTS ballroom floor. He thinks NFL star Jason Kelce would also be great on the show because of his great footwork during his time in the league.

Kelsey Anderson Celebrated Graziadei’s Win by His Side

On November 26, 2024, Joey Graziadei became the first-ever Bachelor star to win Dancing with the Stars. After his historic win, the former Bachelor spoke with E! News to share how thankful he was to everyone who supported him on this journey. He gave a special shoutout to Anderson and his family and shared that they would text him every week after his performance was over.

Graziadei shared that his fiancé actually had no idea he could dance so well. So, the win came as a surprise to her. On the day of the finale, Anderson took to TikTok to share how proud she was of Graziadei and shared that after every performance, he would text her to ask if she was proud of him. “Honestly, he makes me proud every single day,” Anderson wrote. She added how inspiring it was to see Graziadei set his mind to something and work as hard as possible to achieve it.

After Graziadei and Johnson’s win, Anderson congratulated the duo on Instagram and claimed that she was speechless at her fiance’s hard work and dedication. She took the opportunity to thank Johnson for teaching Graziadei how to dance and keeping him motivated. The post featured several videos of the moment Graziadei and Johnson won the trophy and showed just how emotional the day was for everyone involved. The Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale aired on November 26, 2024. All episodes of the show are now available to stream on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+