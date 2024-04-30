The Big Picture Joey King hasn't ruled out returning to her controversial role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Blanchard criticized producers for not obtaining her consent to share her story.

King and Blanchard had a private conversation to clear the air and share supportive words after Blanchard's release from prison.

Actress Joey King received rave reviews and an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Munchausen by proxy victim Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2019’s The Act. Now, in a sit down with EW podcast The Awardist, the 27-year-old reveals she hasn’t turned down the possibility of returning to the controversial role after Blanchard’s recent release from prison.

"I always say, never say never,” King admits, “but I don't think it's something that's on anyone's radar right now, in terms of my own and jumping in there again. Mostly, I wish her the most peaceful free life that she can possibly have now." Blanchard has gone on record numerous times regarding King’s take on her troubled life in The Act. While in prison in 2019, she emailed Bustle expressing that she had plans to sue the miniseries producers, saying it was “very unfair” to tell her story without any direct input from her.

“I am unable to watch The Act,” Blanchard expressed. “However, I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean [have] used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so. Therefore, there will be legal action taken against the show’s creators. I want to share my story and bring awareness about Munchausen by proxy, in the hopes that I can encourage those who might be experiencing abuse to speak up because someone will listen.”

In response, Joey King told The Today Show that she was legally unable to contact Blanchard. “Legally, I wasn’t allowed to,” King stated. “I don’t even understand all the reasons.” Following Blanchard’s release from prison, King revealed to Variety that she and Blanchard had a “private conversation” to clear the air and share well wishes.

“Having that private conversation with her was really lovely,” Joey said. “We both know that there’s absolutely no ill will towards one another. I really appreciated that we got to say those things to each other that were just really sweet and supportive, because people are stupid and people assume whatever they want, and people are just going to make up stuff because it’s funny to them. There was no air to clear at all,” King continued, “but it was nice to just connect for a minute.”

What Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard Been Up to Since Her Release From Prison?

Image by Zanda Rice

Blanchard has had multiple life-changing experiences since her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center in late December 2023. As noted in both Hulu’s The Act, the dramatized retelling of Blanchard’s life, and Blanchard’s Lifetime docu-series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose, Blanchard was convicted in 2015 of the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after years of abuse via Munchausen by proxy. Blanchard’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was also charged and convicted with first-degree murder. In 2018, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in her mother's murder. Godejohn, meanwhile, was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Following her release, Blanchard allowed cameras to capture her first few days of freedom via the final episode of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose, a four-part Lifetime docu-series. Cameras last saw the now 32-year-old settling in with her relatives and new husband Ryan Anderson. Blanchard legally separated from Anderson in March and has since reunited with her former fiancé, Ken Urker. TMZ recently caught Blanchard and Urker at a music festival, passionately kissing one another.

All episodes of The Act can be streamed on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU