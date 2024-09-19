Joey King has been stealing hearts in a lot of different projects over the years. She got her start as a child actor in episodes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Ghost Whisperer and starred alongside Selena Gomez as Ramona in 2010's Ramona and Beezus. King showed off her rom-com appeal in three The Kissing Booth movies and in the recent Netflix hit, A Family Affair. And now she's doing her best to survive a dystopian landscape in the Uglies movie as Tally.

But it isn't just her appearances in several Taylor Swift music videos or her voice-over talents in Despicable Me 4 that has everyone singing her praises. King has also proven that she has incredible range in her more dramatic roles in recent years. In 2019, she took on the part of a real-life figure named Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries, The Act. With her realistic and haunting portrayal, King gives voice to a very complicated and twisted mother-daughter relationship. The bingeworthy series helped to solidify that King's star is only set to rise.

'The Act' Is Based on a Chilling True-Crime Story

The 8-episode series tends to stick pretty close to the real-life story it's based on (which is also explored in the fascinating 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest). As a young girl, Gypsy spends her life in and out of hospitals with tons of medical problems (everything from seizures and GI issues to muscular dystrophy and cancer). Her mom, DeeDee (Patricia Arquette), is her faithful caregiver. She's a single parent, and the two are lucky enough to be given thousands of dollars over the years and a home from charities who help to support sick children. On the surface, DeeDee is a caring mom who will do anything for her daughter. But once the curtain gets lifted, it is obvious that DeeDee is actually suffering from Munchausen by proxy.

This is a condition in which a caregiver (typically a parent) makes their child ill on purpose (or fakes their illnesses entirely), usually for the attention it garners them. Parents who suffer from this condition, just like DeeDee, become consumed with their role as a caregiver and trick themselves into believing that what they are doing is actually helping their child (and that they're the only person who can 'save' them). The older Gypsy gets, the more she starts to realize that she doesn't actually have anything wrong with her and that the symptoms she does have are because her mother is poisoning or over-medicating her. The woman who she relies on for everything has become her captor. What's even more confusing for Gypsy is that DeeDee isn't a full-blown monster; there are still moments of levity and connection between mother and daughter. It takes years for her to truly accept and understand what her mother is doing to her.

Once Gypsy becomes a teenager, she starts to want to distance herself from the abusive relationship with her mother. But the more Gypsy tries to assert her own identity and her independence, the harsher DeeDee's methods of control become. Gypsy becomes involved with a young man named Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy) whom she meets online. When she realizes that she'll never be free of her mother (or be free to live her own life), Gypsy convinces Nick (who is pretty easy to manipulate) that they need to kill DeeDee. Each episode of the series dives deeper into the horrifying control DeeDee exerts over Gypsy, and also how Gypsy is forced to develop her own tragic way of escaping. What starts out as Gypsy's ill-advised plan for a new life ends with her mother being brutally murdered.

Joey King Shines as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 'The Act'

Patricia Arquette is astoundingly good as DeeDee, showcasing her mood swings and her terrifying need to exert dominance over every single area of Gypsy's life. She is clearly a sick woman who realizes that the only way she can find the attention she craves is by using her daughter's body to do so. Arquette plays her with an eerie devotion and twisted motherly attachment, and it is no surprise that the Oscar winner landed an Emmy Award for her portrayal of DeeDee. But what is surprising is that King didn't also win for her depiction. Although she was nominated, King went home empty-handed.

As Gypsy, King is nearly unrecognizable, with no hair, fake teeth, and huge glasses. But she is still able to successfully find the authenticity of the character, illustrating the horror and confusion that filled every day of Gypsy's childhood and adolescence. King is astonishingly capable of capturing the real-life Gypsy's unique way of speaking and her child-like innocence. DeeDee never allowed Gypsy to grow up or to mature, and King's mannerisms demonstrate that trapped, stalled state of development. Although Gypsy takes drastic and brutal steps to gain her freedom, the character somehow remains sympathetic. This is a tribute to King's ability to make her feel real; as damaged and often misguided as Gypsy is, she still fights for a better future for herself. The choices she makes are based on extremely limited life experiences, very little education, and a great deal of trauma. She had no autonomy over her own body, and King illustrates this with every pain-filled line she utters.

Critics praised King's portrayal of Gypsy. One Decider review noted that the performance "firmly cements Joey King's leading lady excellence." The series, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, continues to reign supreme in the true crime genre. However, there were some hiccups regarding the show when it came to the real-life Gypsy, who tried taking legal action against the series in 2019, stating that although she hadn't seen any of the episodes, she felt it "was unfair" that her story was told without her consent. Now that Gypsy has become something of a celebrity (with her own reality show), there isn't much about her life that isn't being put on display for an eager public. But it is still The Act that will be held up as a deep-cut depiction of Gypsy and DeeDee's story, and it is King's acting that will continue to stand out as a tribute to her range and her impressive dramatic acting abilities.

