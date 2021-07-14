Joey King, the 21-year old star of The Kissing Booth franchise on Netflix, has signed a first-look deal with the streaming giant to produce and develop movies under her new company All the King's Horses. The deal makes her one of the youngest ever to strike a production deal with a major streamer.

King will serve as a principal at ATKH along with Jamie King and Dan Spilo, while Tyler Frederickson will serve as the company's development executive. King recently executive produced The Kissing Booth 3, which will debut Aug. 11 on Netflix, as well as the streamer's dystopian YA movie Uglies, which is based on the first installment of Scott Westerfeld's book series and currently in production under the direction of McG.

“My relationship with Netflix started five years ago with me in a state of disbelief that I was getting to lead one of their first original YA films. That feeling of amazement and disbelief of working with them has only grown. I am honored to have a first-look deal with a company that changed my life and lifts me up in my journey in growing as a producer," King said in a statement. "I’ve always had a lot of ideas and opinions, but now I have an outlet for those ideas and with a company that couldn’t be more collaborative. I can’t wait for us to make some movie magic happen.”

“Joey is a formidable talent and a wonderful creative partner. We’ve had an amazing collaboration over the last many years with the Kissing Booth trilogy. With the final Kissing Booth releasing this summer, we’re thrilled to be Joey’s creative home in the next phase of her evolving career," added Ian Bricke, Netflix's VP of Independent Film.

King will soon executive produce and star in The Princess for 20th Century and producers Neil Moritz and Toby Jaffe, and she's also attached to star in Hulu and Sony Pictures TV's limited series adaptation of Jodi Picoult's bestselling book A Spark of Light, which the young actress would also produce under ATKH. King just wrapped the Paramount Players movie The In-Between, which was based on her own original story pitch.

King earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her impressive performance in Hulu's acclaimed limited series The Act, and her ascent will continue -- trust me -- with David Leitch's action-thriller Bullet Train, in which she'll star opposite Brad Pitt. I'm nearly done with the book by Kotaro Isaka and not only is it a real page-turner, but King has a hell of a role. I won't say any more than that... for now. Sony recently announced that Bullet Train will pull into theaters on April 8, which seems far too long to wait, though wait we must.

I think this is a wise investment on the part of Netflix and predict that King's producing career will take off, as I've always liked Spilo and his taste, and think that they'll advocate for some interesting projects over at the streamer. King is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, ID and Hirsch Wallerstein.

