Joey King and Selena Gomez each have notable careers, especially recently, with Gomez nominated for an Emmy for Only Murders in the Building and King starring as Tally in Uglies. However, 14 years ago, these two led a very different film: Ramona and Beezus. With King as the imaginative and adventurous third-grader, Ramona Quimby, and Gomez playing her older sister, Beatrice, affectionately called Beezus, the film follows a loving, if messy, family through financial trouble and the kinds of drama that only a kid as precocious as Ramona could bring. While they are surrounded by other talented actors, including John Corbett, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Sandra Oh, the two young women carry the film.

As the titular characters, both King and Gomez get the chance to shine in their roles, portraying a realistic sisterly relationship that sets Ramona and Beezus apart. While it met generally positive reviews upon release and saw modest success at the box office, the film is often forgotten so many years later. With family-friendly humor from Ramona’s ever-creative antics and messages about the importance of individuality and enduring love of family, Ramona and Beezus deserves more recognition than it has gotten in the past.

What Is ‘Ramona and Beezus’ About?

The story is adapted from Beverly Cleary’s novels that center on Ramona. Though the name is reminiscent of the first book in the series, Beezus and Ramona, the story is more like the seventh installment, Ramona Forever. In the adaption, Ramona spends her days getting into trouble at school, playing with her neighbor Howie Kemp (Jason Spevack), and embarrassing her older sister. But the Quimby family’s life changes when the girls’ father, Robert (Corbett), loses his job. As they fall into financial trouble, the parents fight more often, causing Ramona to grow concerned about her family’s future.

Meanwhile, Ramona’s adventure in car painting reunites her Aunt Bea (Goodwin) with her old flame, Hobert (Josh Duhamel), and they eventually get engaged. Robert gets a job offer in Oregon and plans to sell the house and move his family, but all the change leaves Ramona feeling abandoned by her family. Believing herself unwanted, Ramona runs away, but when she sees that her mother, Dorothy (Bridget Moynahan), made the suitcase heavy to force her home and included Robert’s loving artwork of her, she has a change of heart. She comes to terms with the changes in her life, and, in a last-minute twist, Robert gets a job teaching art at Ramona’s school, making their impending move unnecessary and giving the family a happy ending.

The Portrayal of Sisterhood Is a Highlight of ‘Ramona and Beezus’

While the entire family is important, the heart of Ramona and Beezus is, fittingly, the sisters. Their constant disagreements show a significant element of many sibling relationships, but they always come back together as friends. The two sisters have an imperfect but loving relationship that is all too realistic. Beezus may be annoyed by Ramona, and Ramona may resent the fact that Beezus never seems to create messes, but that doesn’t mean they do not care for each other. Between their many arguments, the sisters grow closer as their family navigates a difficult time.

With an obvious age difference, it’s no surprise that Beezus and Ramona have trouble relating to each other. But even after their most significant argument, in which Ramona embarrasses Beezus by answering the phone to her crush, Henry Huggins (Hutch Dano), and then promptly sets their dinner on fire, they don’t stay mad at each other for long. Though Beezus storms out after calling Ramona a pest and insisting that she ruins everything she touches, when the next emergency comes (in the form of a dead cat,) Beezus is there for her sister. The resilience of their relationship and the kind moments they share as they dread their impending move show the constantly changing dynamic that anyone with siblings is familiar with.

‘Ramona and Beezus’ Is the Perfect Family-Friendly Movie

Ramona and Beezus may not have been particularly groundbreaking, but it fills a niche by being a family film catered to the often ignored middle-grade audience. The clever jokes and delicate handling of heavy topics never talk down to the audience, no matter how young they may be, and even when Ramona has to say a “very bad word,” the film stays unobjectionable (the word she is compelled to shout is “guts”). With a positive message about how it is good to feel unique and the representation of a loving family, Ramona and Beezus is accessible to all. And, considering the talent of the stars, this often-forgotten classic is more than worth a watch even after so many years.

Ramona and Beezus is streaming on Max in the U.S.

