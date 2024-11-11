While the evil child is a staple of the horror and thriller genres, there's usually an outside force swaying their behavior. They're possessed by a demon, from outer space, or actually a grown woman who only looks like a child. The danger comes from something that either puts the child in as much trouble or portends the idea that they're not really children at all. Having a villain be a child who is just bad on their own is an uncommon idea, but it's not a new one. In fact, the earliest example of the trope is the 1956 film The Bad Seed, where the seed in question, Rhoda, is a little monster seemingly for no reason. Other films that tackle the same subject, such as The Lodge and We Need To Talk About Kevin, are dreary and deeply confronting pieces, offering no real answers as to the origin or solution to the young person's heinous crimes and warped mentality.

An underrated example of this is the 2021 quiet psychological thriller film John and the Hole. The only feature of Spanish director Pascual Sisto, the film has a deceptively simple yet chilling concept, with an execution that allows for much audience speculation. The film focuses on the affluent yet distant and uncommunicative Shay family, the classic nuclear setup of mother Anna (Jennifer Ehle), father Brad (Michael C. Hall), daughter Laurie (Taissa Farmiga), and son John (Charlie Shotwell). Seeking a taste of the freedom that comes from adult independence, John does what any 13-year-old boy would do: he traps his parents and sister in an underground bunker in the woods, leaving them there for almost a week. The rest of the film is split into these two parts; John taking advantage of his time without restraints and control over the household, and the family spiraling from starvation and desperately attempting to grapple with their son's actions.

John Traps His Family in a Hole For an Entire Week

The most frightening and confusing part of the film is the actions of John himself, supported by Shotwell's performance. There's something very akin to early Michael Myers in his empty cruelty, the way he blankly stares down at his trapped and distressed family while tossing them food. He refuses to answer any questions or engage with the people he's torturing, forgetting to look after them like a child killing their first goldfish. John is also methodical with his plans, clearly having put some thought into how to get his family into the bunker, the precautions he'd have to take, like confiscating their phones and not having the gardener come by.

However, he didn't fully think things through. At the end of the day, he's still clearly a child and not some criminal mastermind by a long shot. He makes up the cover story of a family emergency, but it doesn't stick as well as he'd hoped because it gets less plausible as time goes by. He doesn't even think about turning off his family's phones after taking them. He clearly still needs his family to look after him, and yet he does this to them. He simply decides to turn on them one night, and that's not even a fear people have in their minds unprompted. It's why it takes Brad and especially Anna so long to process the reality of the situation; that their baby boy who they play tennis with and tuck in at night would suddenly decide to torture them. While Laurie picks up on it quickly, implying perhaps a greater understanding of her brother, her parents try to come up with excuse after excuse or ignore the subject entirely.

'John and the Hole's Ending Is What Makes It So Creepy

If you haven't seen John and the Hole and don't want the ending spoiled for you, now is the time to go and watch it before reading on. In a more traditional survival movie, Brad, Anna, and Laurie would risk it all and crawl their way out of the hole to confront their son. This is not what happens in John and the Hole. As suddenly as John decides to throw them in the hole, he lets them out. They find John floating face down in the pool. When they rescue him, they discover he is completely fine. The film ends with them sitting at the dinner table, silently eating as they did at the beginning of the movie as if nothing ever happened.

It's never fully understood why John does this to his family. In an interview for Sundance, Shotwell says that he desired control, and he used that to fuel his performance. If that's what he wanted, then it can be implied through the ending that he got it. Why would Brad and Anna punish their son after realizing his capacity and ability to almost starve them to death? If he could do it once, he'd more than likely do it again, or something worse if they were actively antagonizing him. There's also something subtly insidious about his appearing to drown himself as his family finds him as if knowing that the appearance that he was in danger would dissipate their anger, as it does.

In not punishing their son, or even broaching the subject of what happened, Brad, Anna, and Laurie all make the silent agreement that John has the power in the household now. They'll likely be walking on eggshells for the rest of their lives so as not to incur the wrath of their son and little brother. The three have to stew in the fact that there is a monster living among them, and they don't know why. It's either their fault, and they've all failed John in a way that has warped his mind to the point of doing this, or worse, they've done nothing at all and there was something inside of him that they didn't catch and that they possibly can't ever fix. After all, the hole might be covered up, but they still have John.

