IFC Films has just released the first trailer for its upcoming film, John and the Hole. The highly anticipated psychological thriller explores the difficult passage from childhood freedom to adult responsibility.

The trailer introduces Charlie Shotwell (The Nest) as the chillingly quiet John, whose questions about adulthood disturb his mother, played by Jennifer Ehle (Saint Maud). We also catch glimpses of his father, played by Michael C. Hall (Dexter), and sister, played by Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), as well as the titular hole, part of an unfinished bunker in the woods near their home. It's an impressive cast, but the true star of the trailer might just be the overwhelming space around each of these characters, dwarfing them in the frame.

The script was written by Oscar-winning writer Nicolás Giacobone (Birdman), adapting his own short story, "El Pozo." The trailer certainly features the kind of austere loneliness that typifies Giacobone's work, though the premise here takes a decidedly darker turn. The film marks the directorial debut of Pascual Sisto, named one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” in 2021. A trained visual artist, Sisto's sense of shape and composition is apparent in every frame of the trailer, giving the film a distinct look and feel.

Originally scheduled to debut at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, the release was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It ultimately premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January. The film has generated a significant amount of buzz in that time, both for its release and for Sisto's turn as director. It's a lot of hype to live up to, but if the film can maintain the tense discomfort of the trailer, it should be well worth the wait.

John and the Hole arrives in theaters and Video on Demand on August 6. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis:

In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence.

