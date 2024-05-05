John Badham is an American director (and now film professor) who directed 16 features between the late 1970s and '90s. After landing a job in the Universal mail room, he got his start directing for TV in the early '70s, before breaking through with smash-hit Saturday Night Fever. After its success, Badham took on an impressively diverse range of projects. His movies span practically every genre: drama, comedy, horror, action, sci-fi, and even a Cold War thriller. He also continued to direct for TV well into the 2010s, including gigs on Heroes, Supernatural, and Criminal Minds. "If the material appeals, I’ll do it. I’m not like Hitchcock, I jump all over the place," he explains.

In other words, Badham is the quintessential workman director, who credits much of his success to his lifelong love of learning. In particular, he had a talent for picking stories that resonated with the culture, and choosing the perfect actors to bring his characters to life. "I view [the actors] as my creative partners. I give them tremendous freedom," he has said. These are the best of his features, ranked.

10 'Incognito' (1997)

Starring: Jason Patric, Irene Jacob, Thomas Ian Griffith, Ian Richardson

Image via Warner Bros.

"Only Rembrandt can paint a Rembrandt." In this thriller, artist Harry Donovan (Jason Patric) makes a living forging famous paintings, despite his dying father's (Rod Steiger) protestations. He takes on a high-paying job recreating a long-lost Rembrandt, but quickly finds himself under pressure from both the police and the criminal underworld.

This is an intriguing premise, and the movie does a good job of realistically delving into the practice of art forging. The best scene is one where the viewer learns about the various techniques used to produce the most authentic fakes. In the process, the movie touches on ideas around deception and authenticity, raising questions about the difference between a genuine article and a meticulous counterfeit. Unfortunately, the plot is rather stale, lacking both drama and tension. Patric is also underwhelming as a protagonist and struggles to carry the film. All told, Incognito is like an imitation of a better thriller, not unlike Harry's artwork.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Incognito can be streamed on Kanopy in the U.S.

Watch on Kanopy

9 'Nick of Time' (1995)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Christopher Walken, Charles S. Dutton, Courtney Chase

Close

"What we have here is what they call a Mexican stand-off." Johnny Depp stars in this one as Gene Watson, an ordinary man thrust into an extraordinary situation when his daughter is kidnapped by a mysterious figure named Smith (Christopher Walken). With a gun pointed at his head and a ticking clock counting down to his daughter's demise, Gene is forced to carry out a political assassination in exchange for her safety.

Once again, there are decent ideas at play here. Depp and Walken make for an intriguing pairing, and the movie is notable for unfolding in real-time. Unfortunately, the leads' talents are underutilized and there are several narrative missteps, like a dream sequence halfway through that disrupts the momentum. The result is a serviceable but ultimately forgettable '90s action thriller. As a result, it was a box office bomb, grossing just $8m against a $33m budget - surprising, given Depp and Walken's star power.

Nick of Time Release Date November 22, 1995 Cast Johnny Depp , Christopher Walken , Charles S. Dutton , Peter Strauss , Roma Maffia , Gloria Reuben Runtime 90 minutes Director John Badham Main Genre Thriller

Nick of Time can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+

8 'The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings' (1976)

Starring: Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, Richard Pryor, Ted Ross

Image via Universal Pictures

"It's so fast it burns the atoms off the leather and attains the speed of light!" Badham's feature debut is a sports comedy about a team of Black baseball players in the 1930s. They are led by the charismatic Bingo Long (Billy Dee Williams), who is tired of the team owners' exploitation. Along with a ragtag group of misfits and outcasts, he forms his own barnstorming team, who take on a host of rivals in a whirlwind wind of small towns.

Many of the characters are inspired by real players, and they are wonderfully portrayed by icons like James Earl Jones and Richard Pryor. Baseball fanatics ought to enjoy the references to actual games and on-field antics. Some of the cruder jokes don't land but, overall, the film has an infectious sense of fun. It's feel-good entertainment that connected with audiences on release, making a solid profit and setting Badham up for Saturday Night Fever.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Star & Motor Kings can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Blue Thunder' (1983)

Starring: Roy Scheider, Warren Oates, Candy Clark, Daniel Stern

Image via Columbia Pictures

"The moral of this story is: If you're walkin' on eggs, don't hop." Frank Murphy (Roy Scheider), a skilled helicopter pilot and Vietnam vet, is recruited to fly the most advanced law enforcement helicopter ever built, code named "Blue Thunder." Tasked with testing the capabilities of this state-of-the-art aircraft, Murphy soon discovers that its intended use may be far more sinister than he originally thought.

Blue Thunder was another decent commercial success for Badham, spawning a video game and a TV spinoff. The action sequences are entertaining, complemented by the Oscar-nominated whiplash editing, though some of the effects are a little shoddy. The weakest element is the characters, who occasionally act illogically, ruining the suspension of disbelief. Plus, some of the plot developments seem unrealistic, like a character easily sneaking into a high-security zone. That said, the climactic helicopter battles, car chases, and explosions compensate for many of Blue Thunder's shortcomings.

Blue Thunder can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

6 'Short Circuit' (1986)

Starring: Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg, Fisher Stevens, Austin Pendleton

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

"Hey, laser lips, your mama was a snow blower." Badham pivoted yet again towards this family-friend sci-fi comedy. It's about Number 5 (voiced by Tim Blaney), a military robot who gains sentience after being struck by lightning. Created as a weapon of war, Number 5 escapes from its creators and embarks on a quest for self-discovery and understanding. Along the way, he meets Stephanie Speck (Ally Sheedy), a compassionate animal lover who helps him navigate the human world.

Short Circuit stands out from most robot-based sci-fi by not taking itself too seriously. It's uninterested in the mechanics of AI or the realism of its central machine. Plus, Number 5 stands out from most menacing '90s film robots; he's certainly no Terminator. Rather, the film's charm lies in the dynamic between Speck and the lovable robot, who disrupts the status quo with a series of hijinks. It nails this, serving up a steady stream of laughs that both kids and adults should enjoy.

Short Circuit (1986) Release Date May 9, 1986 Director John Badham Cast Ally Sheedy , Steve Guttenberg , Fisher Stevens Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

Short Circuit can be streamed on Hoopla in the U.S.

Watch on Hoopla

5 'Stakeout' (1987)

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez, Aidan Quinn, Madeleine Stowe

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

"I don't know what it is, but they are up to something." Richard Dreyfuss and Emilio Estevez lead this buddy cop comedy as detectives Chris Lecce and Bill Reimers, who go undercover to surveil a woman named Maria McGuire (Madeleine Stowe). She is believed to be in danger from her ex-boyfriend, a dangerous fugitive. As Lecce and Reimers stake out Maria's house, they struggle to maintain their cover while dealing with the challenges of their personal lives and their growing attraction to their target.

The stars have terrific chemistry and are the source of most of the film's fun. Badham and Dreyfuss clearly got on well, as they worked together three times. Aidan Quinn also deserves praise for his performance as the fearsome killer Stick. The plot is fairly conventional, replete with the expected car chases and shootouts, but Stakeout stands out by having a lot more soul than most films in its subgenre.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stakeout can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

4 'Whose Life Is It Anyway?' (1981)

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, John Cassavetes, Christine Lahti, Bob Balaban

Image via MGM/UA

"I am only asking for the same mercy that you'd show that animal." This drama centers on Ken Harrison (Richard Dreyfuss), a talented sculptor who becomes paralyzed from the neck down after a tragic car accident. Determined to assert control over his own destiny, Ken fights to be granted the right to die, sparking a contentious legal battle about the value of life and the limits of personal autonomy.

This is Badham's most reflective project, delving into timeless questions around the ethics of euthanasia and assisted dying. The director tells the story with a refreshing lack of sentimentality, focusing on the harsh realities of Ken's situation. There are heartbreaking scenes between him and his girlfriend, in particular. This is heavy material, but the film is also shot through with humor. It succeeds thanks to Dreyfuss's committed, authentic lead and great supporting turns from Christine Lahti as his partner and John Cassavetes as the staunchly pro-life doctor.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Whose Life Is It Anyway? can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Dracula' (1979)

Starring: Frank Langella, Laurence Olivier, Donald Pleasence, Kate Nelligan

Image via Universal Pictures

"In the past 500 years, Professor, those who have crossed my path have all died, and some not pleasantly." 1979's Dracula is Badham's more romantic take on the legendary story of the cold-blooded Count. As Dracula (Frank Langella) preys upon the innocent and unsuspecting, a group of brave souls led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Laurence Olivier) unite to rid the world of his dark influence.

Langella and Olivier are fantastic in their roles, doing a lot to elevate the material. On the directing side, Badham steps up his game with lavish sets and costumes, immersive Gothic cinematography, and a rich John Williams score. The higher production values are clear to see, thanks to the success of Saturday Night Fever. The result is one of the strongest Dracula movies. It's sophisticated and complex, boasting an abundance of mood and genuine suspense, like the scene where the vampiric Mina (Jan Francis) pursues Van Helsing through the catacombs.

Dracula (1979) Release Date July 20, 1979 Director John Badham Cast Frank Langella , Laurence Olivier , Donald Pleasance , Kate Nelligan , Trevor Eve , Jan Francis , Janine Duvitski , Tony Haygarth Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers W.D. Richter , Hamilton Deane , John L. Balderson , Bram Stoker Studio(s) The Mirisch Company , Universal Pictures

Dracula can be streamed on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

Starring: John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney, Barry Miller, Joseph Cali

Image via Paramount Pictures

"So tell me, are you as good in bed as you are on that dance floor?" John Travolta turns in one of his defining performances (second only to Pulp Fiction, perhaps) as Tony Manero, a working-class man who escapes his mundane existence at the local discotheque, where he is the king of the dance floor. However, as he grapples with the harsh realities of his life, Tony begins to question whether his disco lifestyle truly offers the fulfillment he seeks.

Saturday Night Fever is an energetic gem, fueled by the electric soundtrack courtesy of the Bee Gees. The music is a key part of the movie's appeal; the soundtrack went 16x platinum, becoming the best-selling album in history until Thriller displaced it. The film itself was also a major commercial success, grossing a whopping $94m domestically against a budget of $3.5m. It had a massive impact on pop culture and remains a '70s touchstone.

Saturday Night Fever Studio Paramount Pictures Run Time 119 mins Release Date December 16, 1977 Actors John Travolta, Karen Gorney Language English Director John Badham

Saturday Night Fever can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime

1 'WarGames' (1983)

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, John Wood, Ally Sheedy

Image via United Artists

"A strange game. The only winning move is not to play." Computer whiz-kid David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a top-secret military supercomputer. Believing he has accessed a new gaming program, David triggers a simulation of nuclear war that the supercomputer, known as WOPR (War Operation Plan Response), interprets as real. As tensions escalate, David races to prevent World War III.

The Oscar-nominated screenplay is clever and engaging, playing on the era's Cold War tensions and the ever-present threat of nuclear weapons. This is the kind of story that could have come off as ludicrous, but Badham makes it absorbing and enjoyable. His adept direction enhances the suspenseful set pieces, building up to a compelling third act. Most notably, WarGames was groundbreaking in its depiction of military computer systems and hacking culture, which have only become more relevant over the last four decades. Smart, entertaining, and confidently constructed, it represents everything great about Badham's filmmaking.

Wargames Release Date June 3, 1983 Director John Badham Cast Matthew Broderick , Ally Sheedy , John Wood , Dabney Coleman Runtime 1hr 54min Main Genre Thriller

WarGames can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

KEEP READING: The 10 Worst Villains in Stephen King Movies, Ranked