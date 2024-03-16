Entertainment icon John Barrowman started his professional career in the year 1987. Since his debut in the industry, he's gone on to be an author, TV presenter, film and television actor, singer, and even wrote a comic book strip based on arguably his most notable character. He started playing Captain Jack Harkness in the Doctor Who remake in 2005, and since then, he's shot into the hearts of fandom geeks worldwide. He has portrayed Jack in seasons one, three, four, and twelve and will return to the upcoming fourteenth. While this is essentially his most recognizable role, it's certainly not the only prominent role from a man with over thirty-five years of filmography behind him.

Many will know him best from the famous Whoniverse, but aside from this and its spin-off Torchwood, he's done plenty of other TV shows throughout his extensive career. From a regular character appearance in the other extensive television universe known as the Arrowverse to something completely different like Desperate Housewives, he really has left his mark on more than just the superhero genre. And these ten are some of his best.

10 'Central Park West' (1995 - 1996)

Character - Peter Fairchild

Image via BBC

Central Park West was the first soap opera that John Barrowman starred in. Not only that, but it was also his first-ever TV appearance as an actor, as he'd only previously had an uncredited film role and presented a 1990s British children's series called Live and Kicking. He went straight to a prime-time American soap opera after his first presenting job in 1995.

CPW ran for two seasons between September 1995 and June 1996. It followed a team of staff who worked at a stylish magazine company, centering on the editors, writers, publishers, and more during their day-to-day lives. Peter Fairchild (played by Barrowman) was a primary character in the show, appearing in eighteen of Central Park West's total of twenty-one during its two-season airing.

Central Park West Release Date September 13, 1995 Creator Darren Star Cast Mädchen Amick , Ron Leibman , John Barrowman , Lauren Hutton , Tom Verica , Melissa Errico , Michael Michele , Mariel Hemingway , Raquel Welch Seasons 2

C.P.W. is not available to buy or stream

9 'Reign' (2013 - 2017)

Character - Lord Munro

Image via CW

Reign had a bit of everything, but romance and drama were its main genres, and this historical series had people completely divided on whether they liked it or not. While its historical accuracy can be a bit up in the air sometimes, given its source material centering around Mary, Queen of Scots, there's no denying it was full of its high points, as well.

Reign aired on the CW throughout its four-season run, with all seventy-eight episodes released between 2013 and 2017. Regardless of its historical inaccuracy, the show centers on Mary and her rise in France, somewhat fictionalized for the series. John Barrowman made his appearance on the show in 2016, and unfortunately for Lord Munro, it ended badly in the form of blades where blades should not be.

Reign Release Date October 17, 2013 Creator Laurie McCarthy, Stephanie Sengupta Cast Megan Follows , Craig Parker , Will Kemp , Jonathan Goad , Rachel Skarsten Seasons 4

Watch on Amazon

8 'The Flash' (2014 - 2013)

Character - Malcolm Merlyn / Ra's al Ghul / Cutter Moran

Image via The CW

The Arrowverse is one of those TV universes in which multiple shows crossover, occasionally even merging with one another from time to time. They can feature varying amounts of series within their small-screen franchise and are typically very exciting for fans. But when you combine this feature with a band of superheroes whose individual TV shows already get their viewers enthusiastic for what's to come, they can be even more thrilling.

John Barrowman's main show in this universe is Arrow, but even he popped over to its sister shows once in a while, either for a surprise cameo or for their annual event. In The Flash, he was part of the season two episode "Legends of Today" in a crossover with Arrow's "Legends of Yesterday," when The Legends of Tomorrow's Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) was first introduced. He also lent his voice to The Flash's musical episode when he appeared in season three's "Duet" alongside the cast of Supergirl.

Watch on Amazon

7 'Titans' (2000)

Character - Peter Williams

Image via The CW

Stepping away from Barrowman's primary focal point of working alongside superheroes and Time Lords, one of his earliest TV show appearances was a main role in the short-lived American soap opera Titans. Unfortunately, due to low ratings, the new series was axed before it finished its final two episodes even had a chance to air, but that doesn't make it a bad show overall.

Barrowman played a man by the name of Peter Williams, the often overshadowed son of a wealthy family of successful members. He's quite the hot-headed and somewhat scheming one of the family and often gets frustrated and bitter towards his older brother Chandler (played by Casper Van Dien), never being one to shy away from voicing his thoughts.

Watch on Amazon

6 'The Super Hero Squad Show' (2009 - 2011)

Character - Stranger

Image via Cartoon Network

John Barrowman is no stranger (see what I did there?) to appealing to the hearts of comic book and superhero geeks around the world. He is part of two amazing universes in which he plays a prominent part in each. But before he joined the CW's DCTV shows, he voiced another member of a superhero world, in this case lending his voice to a villain in an animated series called The Super Hero Squad Show.

This two-season series is an addition to John's filmography that many people may not be aware of. The Stranger is an arch-enemy-level cosmic entity existing in the same universe alongside members from the X-Men, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Fantastic Four franchises. Barrowman's character appears as a villain of Beta Ray Bill (voiced by Pat Fraley), a superhero with connections and similarities to those of the God of Thunder, Thor.

The Super Hero Squad Show Release Date September 14, 2009 Cast Tricia Helfer , Stan Lee , Michelle Trachtenberg , Shawn Ashmore Tara Strong , Tom Kenny , Charles Adler , Alimi Ballard Seasons 2

Watch on Disney+

5 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016-2022)

Character - Malcolm Merlyn / Dark Archer

Image via The CW

As previously mentioned, John Barrowman's presence in the Arrowverse spans more than just his villainous role in Arrow. Following his cameos in The Flash in seasons two and three, Malcolm Merlyn and his alters were present for a six-episode run throughout Legends of Tomorrow's second season.

In order of appearance, he was present as both Malcolm and the Dark Archer in episodes "The Chicago Way," "Raiders of the Lost Art," "The Legion of Doom," "Fellowship of the Spear," "Doomworld," and "Aruba," making his final appearance in Legends' second season finale to close out his run on the show. During his antics on the Legends, he is part of the Legion of Doom, in which he, Damien Darkh (Neal McDonough), and Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) set out to cause nothing by trouble for the time-traveling superhero team.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Desperate Housewives' (2004-2012)

Character - Patrick Logan

Image via ABC

While Marvel's WandaVision has the fictional town of Westview, ABC's long-running dramedy Desperate Housewives was set in the TV town of Fairview, on a now fictionally famous road called Wisteria Lane, thanks to the series. The popular show ran from October 3rd, 2004, to May 13th, 2012, finishing with a whopping one-hundred and eighty episodes under its belt.

Desperate Housewives had been the starting point for spin-offs and further adaptations from different countries, seeing many a famous face come through its doors. John Barrowman left his mark in 2010 with a stint on the ABC drama as the answer to one of the show's mysteries, returning for five episodes during the show's sixth season.

Desperate Housewives Release Date October 3, 2004 Cast Teri Hatcher , Felicity Huffman , marcia cross , Eva Longoria , Ricardo Chavira , Doug Savant , James Denton , Brenda Strong Seasons 8 Creator Marc Cherry

Watch on Hulu

3 'Doctor Who' (2005-2022)

Character - Captain Jack Harkness

Image via BBC

Captain Jack Harkness is an incredibly beloved part of the Whoniverse, both across its original show and that of its just as popular spin-off, Torchwood. When he first appeared in Doctor Who as it returned to screens in 2005, his character was quickly likable, a much-needed friend to the Doctor (played by David Tennant from 2005 until 2010) and a very reliable companion.

Throughout his time on the show, Captain Jack was seen as someone called if anyone ever needed a friend. He appeared in thirteen episodes across Doctor Who's first twelve seasons. However, he has also shown up a few more times in specials and, as previously mentioned, will reprise the role again in Doctor Who's upcoming season fourteen.

Watch on Max

2 'Arrow' (2012-2020)

Character - Malcolm Merlyn / Ra's al Ghul / Dark Archer

Image via The CW

Arrow is one of the most beloved superhero shows of the last decade. When the series first aired in 2012, it was incredibly exciting to see where this new, darker take on television Superheroes would lead. At this point, there was no The Boys or Daredevil, and Arrow had proven its capability to be as gritty and grounded as the DC universe likes to be.

John Barrowman portrayed a few different characters throughout his time on the show. First appearing in the season one episode "An Innocent Man" as Malcolm Merlyn, Barrowman's character became a constant presence throughout the first five seasons, primarily one and three as an antagonist to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and later somewhat of an ally towards him the rest of Team Arrow. He appeared in a total of sixty-eight episodes during the show's eight-season run.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Torchwood' (2006-2011)

Character - Captain Jack Harkness

Image via BBC

Something must be going well when a TV character is so loved by fans that it prompts their own spin-off series, right? Torchwood centers on Barrowman's character from the much-loved Doctor Who revival, Captain Jack Harkness. It follows the character on his adventures at the Torchwood Institute located in Cardiff as they defend the area against alien attacks.

The popular series ran for four seasons and garnered a total of forty-one episodes throughout its five-year run between 2006 and 2011. Barrowman's character is present in every episode as Torchwood follows his and his team's antics while protecting Earth from these alien extraterrestrials, as well as some humans.

Watch on Max

NEXT: 10 Best 'Doctor Who' Episodes, According to IMDb