Beginning with his star-making turn on Saturday Night Live, Chicago native John Belushi took the entertainment scene by storm as a powerhouse performer. Alongside his five-year tenure on the hit sketch comedy series, he also starred in a handful of films in the late 1970s and early '80s, from Animal House to 1941 to The Blues Brothers, before tragically passing away in 1982 at age 33. Despite his relatively short-lived time in the spotlight, however, Belushi cemented a legacy that has endured to this day and continues to influence scores of actors and comedians.

Given Belushi's larger-than-life personality and singular performative sensibilities, it's perhaps inevitable that Hollywood would get around to making a film about him. Decades after Wired, a 1989 film about Belushi that was universally maligned and years before he would be portrayed by Matt Wood in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, the late actor was nearly the subject of a biopic set to star Emile Hirsch. From a screenplay by Steve Conrad, who was also slated to direct, the untitled film ultimately never materialized but remains a point of intrigue and speculation for fans of a singular generational talent.

Emile Hirsh Was "Really, Really Excited" About Playing John Belushi

In the fall of 2013, as he made the rounds to promote The Motel LIfe and Lone Survivor, it was announced Emile Hirsch would play John Belushi in an upcoming film. "I was kind of surprised when I heard about it," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "But I sat down with Steve Conrad, the writer-director, and he just kind of has a vision for it and was just really enthusiastic about it, and he sold me and got me really, really excited about it." Though Hirsch was thrilled by the opportunity, he didn't elaborate further as the film was in early stages of development and was alleged to begin production in New York the following Spring.

Upon first glance, Emile Hirsch was a seemingly unusual casting choice to play John Belushi. Aside from the obvious physical differences (minus the occasionally furrowed brow) between the two actors, Hirsch was and is less-known for his comedic chops than he is for dramatic flair, having earned acclaim for his breakthrough performance as Christopher McCandless in 2007's Into the WIld, among others. However, his casting as the legendary performer was an arguably inspired decision nonetheless, suggesting Conrad's film may have approached Belushi's life and career through a lens that was more interpretive than literal. For his part, HIrsch alluded to this sentiment when he told Indiewire, "Ultimately, you have to get the spirit of him first, the most important thing." While the planned film was shaping up to be something at least interesting and offbeat, if not exceptional, development of the project stalled after several years.

Emile Hirsch Had Concerns About Gaining Weight to Play John Belushi

More than a decade after Emile Hirsch nearly stepped into John Belushi's shoes, a biopic about the SNL alum has yet to come to fruition despite years of development. But in a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's It Happened in Hollywood podcast, the actor reflected on the project while discussing a particular concern he harbored while preparing for the role he signed on to play. Recalling a conversation with writer and director Steve Conrad, Hirsch said, "He was like, 'Just gain the weight and then we'll make the movie.' I'd be the biggest sucker in the known universe to go and, like, gain 100 pounds." While he went on to characterize Conrad as a "nice guy," Hirsch lambasted the suggestion he'd need to gain so much weight to play Belushi as "stupid."

As it turns out, Hirsch wasn't the only one who had reservations about transforming himself into John Belushi. In a brief exchange with TMZ, Jim Belushi wasn't shy about not endorsing Hirsch's casting as his late brother. "I think he's a terrific actor, but I think they should've got my son, Robert Belushi," he said. Citing Robert's physical likeness to John--as well as his skills as a comedic actor--Belushi maintained his son "would nail" the performance. With or without Emile Hirsch, the long-gestating biopic about John Belushi's life and career continues to elude us, lost somewhere deep inside the multiverse of unmade movies that may resurface one day.

Saturday Night is in theaters now.

