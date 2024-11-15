There are few programs in American history that were as foundational in the development of modern comedy films as Saturday Night Live, which, in its first iteration, saw the emergence of stars like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, and Jim Henson. However, there isn’t another performer that encapsulated the tone and spirit of the Saturday Night Live generation like John Belushi, who briefly became one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to his hilarious performances in Caddyshack and The Blues Brothers. While he seemed poised to have a career that could last decades, Belushi tragically died of a drug overdose in 1982. However, one of Belushi’s last roles was the charming romantic comedy Continental Divide.

Continental Divide may have seemed like an odd choice for Belushi to take on after appearing in two of the most signature “gross- out” comedy classics of all time, but the film had a surprisingly interesting creative team attached. Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan was at the peak of his powers thanks to the success of Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Empire Strikes Back, and Body Heat and director Michael Apted had earned acclaim for directing several successful dramas, including the Best Picture nominated biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter. As a result, Continental Divide became a sincere examination of environmentalism that was fit for a mainstream audience thanks to Belushi’s star power.

What Is ‘Continental Divide’ About?

Belushi stars in Continental Divide as the Chicago newspaper reporter Ernie Souchak, whose widely circulated column is one of the city’s most popular. Although Ernie seems to enjoy the fact that he can get recognized on the streets, his fame comes back to haunt him when he oversees two corrupt cops performing an illegal scheme and is forced to leave the city to avoid getting caught up in a conspiracy. Ernie is dispatched to the Rocky Mountains to interview the bald eagle researcher Dr. Nell Porter (Blair Brown), who lives off the land without any knowledge of the outside world. While being stuck in the middle of the woods initially feels like hell for Ernie, he eventually discovers that he and Porter have much more in common than they would have ever realized otherwise.

The wacky hijinks in Continental Divide come from the “fish-out-of-water” nature of the story, as Ernie has been raised in the city his entire life, and knows little about camping, cooking, or hiking. While this certainly leads to some funny moments, Belushi never turns Ernie into a caricature. The time spent away from the perils of city life force him to reflect on what he really values, as his day job had been fraught with danger. Becoming more vulnerable and willing to put in the work to become a survivalist makes Ernie more attractive in Porter’s eyes. Anyone who had seen the premise or poster for Continental Divide probably could have guessed that the two characters would end up falling in love with each other, but Belushi and Porter are able to make the development feel natural within the progression of the story.

‘Continental Divide’ Is a Different Type of Romantic Comedy

Continental Divide is a unique romantic comedy because it is about the merging of two worlds. Initially, Porter has to save Ernie from some of the dangers of the wilderness, including the wildlife and local hunters. Although Ernie initially feels like he has become a burden to her, he discovers that Porter chooses to protect this area of the natural world because no one else will. Similarly, Porter begins to grow more respect for Ernie when she realizes how much significance his writing has on Chicago’s infrastructure, and even its criminal underbelly. The film’s final act becomes surprisingly thrilling, as Continental Divide briefly turns into a crime thriller when Ernie’s enemies react disfavorably to his latest article and try to capture Porter. Such a massive change in tone could have been a disastrous decision that strayed too far away from the film's core premise, however, the fluctuating environments aren't distracting because of the consistency of characterization that Belushi brought to the role.

Continental Divide may have been Belushi’s most challenging part, as he was not given the opportunity to perform wacky physical gags, and didn’t have veteran co-stars like Murray or Aykroyd whose energies he could bounce off of. Since most of the film takes place in the isolated wilderness where Ernie and Porter are the only two characters on screen, Belushi was able to show a level of charisma and vulnerability that made him a great romantic lead. Even so, scenes in which Ernie talks about the importance of good journalism feel completely sincere thanks to Belushi's earnest depiction of the character. Although Continental Divide does make some deviations from the standard “opposites attract” formula of 1980s romantic comedies thanks to the brilliance of Kasdan’s script, it’s easy to imagine that the film would have been significantly less interesting had a more traditional leading man been cast in Belushi’s place.

What Could John Belushi Have Done Next?

Close

Belushi’s death is one of the greatest tragedies in American cinema, as it was clear that he had many years ahead of him in which he could have taken on more subversive parts. Considering that Murray and Aykroyd would go on to receive Academy Award nominations for giving more serious performances, it’s safe to assume that Belushi could have done the same under the right circumstances. If the hype and praise surrounding Matt Wood’s performance in Saturday Night is an indication of anything, it’s that audiences are still engrossed in the enigma that is Belushi all these years later.

Continental Divide is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

