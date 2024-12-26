When John Belushi died from a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, he left behind a brief yet indelible body of work that continues to influence generations to this day. On Saturday Night Live and in movies like National Lampoon's Animal House and The Blues Brothers, Belushi was like a comedic Tasmanian devil, tearing through a scene with a ferocity and unpredictability that was riveting to watch. So it's shocking to see him restrain that energy in what turned out to be his final film, the 1981 dark comedy Neighbors. Directed by John G. Avildsen (Oscar-winner for Rocky), it's a live-action cartoon that could easily spin out of control were it not for Belushi's surprisingly grounded performance, which shows the full range of talent he could have explored were it not for his untimely death.

'Neighbors' Swaps John Belushi's Screen Persona for Dan Aykroyd's

Belushi plays Earl Keese, a mild-mannered suburbanite who lives a near-comatose existence with his wife, Enid (Kathryn Walker). Late one night, a moving van pulls up to the only other house in their neighborhood, which was previously occupied by a now-deceased elderly couple. As Earl soon learns, the couple that move in, Vic and Ramona Zeck (Dan Aykroyd and Cathy Moriarty), couldn't be more different from the previous occupants. Ramona shows up and starts coming on to Earl, taking a bath and lying in his bed naked. Vic ingratiates himself in the most obnoxious way possible, making Earl's life a living hell with each action he takes. Things escalate when Earl and Enid's daughter, Elaine (Lauren-Marie Taylor), returns home from college and sides with her mother and the Zecks against her father. Yet in spite of the chaos they inflict upon him, Earl realizes that his new neighbors have provided him with the first bit of excitement he's felt in years and finds he can't live without them.

Based on the novel by Thomas Berger, Neighbors was the final collaboration between Belushi and his fellow SNL alum Aykroyd, who he costarred alongside in The Blues Brothers and 1941. On Saturday Night Live and in their other onscreen pairings, Belushi played the wild man and Aykroyd the straight arrow. In Neighbors, they swap those personas, with Belushi playing the straight guy to Aykroyd's certifiable unhinged persona. It's more than just a case of casting against type; it's a means of upending audience expectations for what might otherwise be a highly formulaic broad comedy. There's nothing terribly original about the set-up of Neighbors, yet the actor swap lends it an unpredictability that keeps us on edge throughout.

'Neighbors' Shows the Full Range of Belushi's Acting Talent

In many ways, Neighbors plays like a Saturday Night Live sketch stretched out to feature length. The premise is simple — a loud couple moves in next door to a quiet couple — and the gags are typically broad and outlandish, as when Vic inadvertently sets his house on fire with a model airplane or when Earl accidentally pushes his new neighbor's car into a nearby swamp. Yet there's a good deal of observational humor as well, like when Vic offers to bring home takeout for the new neighbors to enjoy; it's a nice gesture that quickly becomes an inconvenience when he asks Earl to borrow his car and pay for the meal, only to then return to his own home and whip up some spaghetti and store-bought sauce. Earl is also befuddled by Ramona's apparent attraction to him, worried that their spouses might get the wrong idea before finally deciding to indulge in an adult affair (with a parody of Saturday Night Fever thrown in for good measure).

Through it all, Belushi avoids the urge to overplay, instead mining laughs through understatement. Rather than play into his usual comedic persona, Belushi acts as the steady center of the Aykroyd/Moriarty hurricane. Whereas in his other roles he played the eccentric comedic relief, Neighbors provided him with the opportunity to play the audience surrogate, reacting to the eccentricities surrounding him. The film's gags may be broad, but Belushi's understated reaction helps sell them. It's another side of his talent that, tragically, he never got a chance to fully explore.