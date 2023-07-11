With the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the Pacific Rim sequel under his belt, John Boyega is on the fast track to becoming a sci-fi legend. With FN-2187's (better known as Finn) introduction in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and going all the way to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega portrayed the evolution of a galactic hero – from a cowardly stormtrooper to a valiant force-sensitive resistance fighter. In Pacific Rim: Uprising, his Jake Pentecost displayed the abilities of a world-saving fighter who honored the legacy of his father, Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba in Pacific Rim). But Boyega’s beginning in science fiction came before these films, at a very early age, and in a very different film — Attack the Block.

Written and directed by Joe Cornish, 2011's Attack the Block tells the story of a gang who has to figure out a way to survive after murderous aliens fall from the sky into their tower block. Cornish's directorial debut took an 18-year-old John Boyega and thrust him into his first big screen acting role. Boasting a 90% score in Rotten Tomatoes and maintaining its positive reception upon further revisions, Attack The Block would turn out to be a game-changer for the sci-fi genre.

Who Does John Boyega Play in ‘Attack The Block’?

In Attack The Block, John Boyega plays Moses, the leader of a gang that mugs unsuspecting victims on the street. You can tell Moses has been hardened by life and the crimes he feels forced to do for a living. He’s cold toward his mugging victims, as shown by nurse Samantha (Jodie Whittaker). This same coldness allows him to be fearless and, as soon as the first alien falls, he doesn’t hesitate on leading the others to confront it. Boyega is natural when being a leader and manages to keep Moses a grounded individual, even when he’s just killed an invader from outer space.

Before grasping the out-of-this-world catastrophe that is about to be unleashed, Moses and his gang seek refuge with weed dealers Hi-Hatz (Jumayn Hunter) and Ron (Nick Frost). There, he’s recruited by Hi-Hatz to become part of his dealer gang. Moses tries to keep to himself, but can’t help feeling happy about this promotion. Boyega cracks the smallest of smiles when this happens and it makes you wonder if this is the best it can get for the boys in the gang. Attack The Block doesn’t shy away from the social commentary on the aspirations teenagers have in these types of neighborhoods. In an interview for The List, Cornish, a victim of mugging himself, states how he wanted to shine a light on the lives of these young kids, showing the crimes they commit but highlighting how their mistakes don't define them – they're worthy of redemption.

In 'Attack the Block,' John Boyega Evolves From Leader to Savior

When it becomes clear the authorities don’t care about what happens to the block, Moses becomes even more determined to keep them safe. But when the extraterrestrials break into the block, he’s unable to help gang member Dennis (Franz Drameh) from being brutally murdered. This is the only moment in the film when Moses breaks, with Boyega being able to touch the audience's emotions and getting to a level of empathy for the character's motivations – making it out alive and not leaving anyone behind.

After realizing the extraterrestrials are fixated on them because of the pheromones the first alien released over Moses, he decides to take matters into his own hands and end the threat. In a persecution scene that could come from any action classic, Moses makes the ultimate sacrifice by attracting all the aliens and releasing and releasing an explosion that kills them all. Whereas Boyega’s Moses started as a teen criminal, he ends up saving everyone, including his mugging victim and himself. Making it out alive, he's later captured by the police and taken into custody. He finally redeems himself as the neighborhood chants his name, for they know he is their savior. Boyega's unbothered coolness gives in when he finally cracks a second small grin.

Who Did Jodie Whittaker Play in 'Attack The Block'?

Samantha, the mugging victim with which Attack The Block begins, is played by a pre-Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker. Her portrayal of the nurse is one of the film's pillars. Shedding off the trauma inflicted by the gang, she ends up forming an unlikely alliance with them, seeking safety in numbers. Whittaker embodies a logical and reasonable woman that eventually accepts the attack on her wasn't a personal affair. Her empathy lets her see through the eyes of the gang and is able to connect with them when they learn she's part of their community, as she also lives in the tower block. Whittaker's chemistry with John Boyega is palpable, and that's what works so well for Samantha and Moses. It's as if their upbringing circumstances had been different, they would've made great colleagues or partners. Their partnership takes a turn when rounded by the aliens, Samantha saves Moses from being killed.

Attack The Block is relevant in many ways, one of them being the starting point for John Boyega’s career in film and the science fiction genre in particular. In wielding a samurai sword, using fireworks as weapons, and making an oven explode to end an alien threat, Boyega found his calling as a true action and sci-fi hero. Ten years (a bit more) later, we’re finally getting a sequel that he's co-writing with Cornish. More recently, Boyega starred in the period action film The Woman King with Viola Davis. Also, alongside Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, Boyega is set to star in the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone – a film by Juel Taylor about an unlikely trio uncovering a government conspiracy, set for release on July 21, 2023 on Netflix. Boyega is a talented and versatile actor that can equally do both thrillers and rom-coms, but thanks to Attack The Block and the movies that further submerged him in the sci-fi genre, he can already be considered a science fiction staple.