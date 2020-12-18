The star of Amazon’s ‘Red, White and Blue’ also talks about why it was important to make this movie.

One of the best set of films I’ve seen in 2020 was director Steve McQueen’s (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave) anthology series Small Axe. The five original films - Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue - take place between the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, and each one tells a personal story from London's West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination.

With all the films now streaming on Amazon, I recently got to speak with Red, White and Blue star John Boyega about making the powerful film with McQueen. In Red, White and Blue, Boyega plays real-life figure Leroy Logan, a member of the London Metropolitan Police Force who both witnessed and experienced firsthand the organization’s fundamental racism but decided to join the police to change their racist attitudes from within. While I’ve enjoyed Boyega’s work in the past, his performance in Red, White and Blue hits another level, and I think it’s the best thing he’s done.

Image via Amazon

Shortly after watching the film I spoke to Boyega. He talked about what he learned watching McQueen work on set, if he felt additional pressure doing this movie due to the subject matter, if he’s able to leave the character he’s playing on set, how McQueen was able to make these five incredible films, and more. In addition, Boyega talked about his passion for producing and whether he has any interest in directing.

Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about and a few images.

Again, Red, White and Blue is now streaming on Amazon and I cannot recommend it enough.

John Boyega:

How did Steve McQueen pull off these incredible films?

Is he able to leave the character he’s playing on set or does it come home with him?

Did he feel extra pressure to deliver a great performance because of the material and it was Steve McQueen?

What did he learn watching Steve McQueen work?

How much is he paying attention to where the camera is, and the lens being used?

Is he thinking about directing or just producing?

What is coming up next for him as a producer?

