John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Felicity Jones to Star in Indie Thriller ‘Borderland’

John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Felicity Jones and Queen & Slim breakout Jodie Turner-Smith are set to star in the indie thriller Borderland, Collider has confirmed.

Tom and Charlie Guard, aka the Guard brothers, will direct from a script they co-wrote with Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies), based on the novel The Road to Balcombe Street by Steven S. Moysey. Chris Coen and Rebecca Brown will produce the film, while Jones will executive produce under her Piecrust Productions banner. She is also married to Charlie Guard, which may explain why she’d be willing to take on a smaller-than-usual role in Borderland.

Reynor will play Michael, an Irish paramilitary soldier whose pregnant wife is killed by an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong. Michael makes it his personal mission to hunt down Tempest and avenge his wife’s death.

The Twitter brigade is already having a field day with the film’s “white man hunting down a Black man” premise, but what if — hear me out — race has little to do with this story, and Boyega was simply hired because he’s a good actor? I haven’t read the book this project is based on, but it’s entirely possible that it had no racial angle, and that the producers simply engaged in colorblind casting and hired the best actor for the job, who just so happened to be Black. In fact, a previous incarnation of this project would’ve starred Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin — two white actors.

It’s kind of disappointing when race is the first thing discussed in casting matters these days. Borderland strikes me as pretty standard revenge movie fare. We want to see the circumstances in which the bad guy killed the good guy’s wife, and if her death wasn’t justified, we want to see the good guy punish the bad guy. It’s as simple as that. A tale as old as time. I’m inclined to believe that Boyega was cast not to gin up controversy, but because he’s a legit talent whose face is recognized around the world thanks to Star Wars, and because there’s an enormous amount of goodwill towards the actor right now following his participation at a recent protest in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd.

“Borderland is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse-ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast,” the Guard brothers said in a joint statement.

Borderland is expected to shoot in the U.K. early next year. It will be the Guard brothers’ first film since their 2009 debut feature The Uninvited grossed $50 million worldwide.

Reynor recently starred in Ari Aster‘s Midsommar, and will soon be seen alongside Tom Holland in the Russo brothers‘ crime movie Cherry. Boyega has his own crime movie, Naked Singularity, in post-production, and he has also wrapped a new project from director Steve McQueen.

Turner-Smith next stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in Without Remorse, and she also shares the screen with Colin Farrell in A24’s sci-fi drama After Yang. Meanwhile, Jones next stars opposite George Clooney in the director’s Netflix drama The Midnight Sky, and she has also wrapped Last Letter from Your Lover, which pairs her with Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner and Joe Alwyn.

Deadline broke the Borderland news. For more on Boyega’s recent activism, click here.